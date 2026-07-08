With all major parties vowing not to stand a candidate to challenge Nigel Farage in the upcoming Clacton by-election, novelty politician Count Binface is, so far, Reform's only opposition.

Mr Farage resigned as Clacton MP on Tuesday, forcing a by-election in the Essex constituency, which he pledged to stand in.

He hailed the vote as a "people versus the establishment" referendum after angrily hitting out at the scrutiny he has been under for accepting a £5m personal donation from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

A date for the vote has been mooted for August, although Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called on the Chancellor to not accept his resignation.

Mr Farage is currently undergoing a probe into his finances, which would be suspended during a by-election and then begin again upon a potential return to the Commons.

Labour, the Conservatives, the Lib Dems, the Green Party, and Restore Britain have all said they will not engage in what Sir Keir Starmer has called a "stunt" to distract from the probe into Reform leader's finances.

This leaves comedian Jonathan Harvey as the only declared candidate to rival Mr Farage, and will run as his creation Count Binface.

Here is what Binface Britain would look like.

Read also: How much will Clacton by-election cost?