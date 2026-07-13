Counter terrorism officers have made 12 arrests. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A total of 12 people have been arrested over an 'extreme right-wing threat' to an Islamic event in Suffolk, police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The arrests were made as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London investigation. Counter-terror police say the probe is 'extreme right-wing terrorism-related' and connected to a suspected threat directed towards an Islamic event held at Shrubland Hall, Suffolk, over the weekend. The organisers of the UK Ijtima event were forced to shut it down early on Sunday following advice from Suffolk Police. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the response of the police in tackling a “credible threat” to the UK Ijtima festival had “undoubtedly saved lives”. She said: “I know this is deeply concerning news for British Muslims. Read more: Counter-terror police take over Ann Widdecombe murder investigation after ‘new evidence comes to light’ Read more: Counter-terror police investigating string of suspected Islamophobic attacks across Edinburgh

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the response of the police in tackling a “credible threat” to the UK Ijtima festival had “undoubtedly saved lives”. Picture: Getty

"We must stand against hatred and we must unite around our shared belief in a country that is open, generous and tolerant to all our communities.” There is not believed be any wider threat to the public. The oldest of those arrested is 81-years-old. The youngest is 27. Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London said: “After becoming aware of a potential serious threat towards the Islamic event in Suffolk, we have moved extremely quickly to make a number of arrests in various locations across the country. "I would like to thank colleagues in Suffolk Police for their ongoing support, which led to the declaration of a major incident on Sunday in response to this. I’d also like to thank the event organisers and the public who have been impacted by this." “I know this news may be concerning to the public and particularly those in the Muslim community, given that we believe the intended target was an Islamic event. "But as we have shown, we will not hesitate to act if there is any potential threat, no matter who or what the potential target may be. I’m also pleased to say that although the event ended slightly earlier than planned, it nevertheless passed off safely.

Shrubland Hall, Suffolk. Picture: PA