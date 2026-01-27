By Andy Hughes, LBC Crime Correspondent

More than 1,000 extremists - capable of committing a terror attack on British soil - are being monitored by the security services as the UK reaches unprecedented levels of radicalisation.

The terror group was largely dismantled after a major operation by coalition forces, ending with its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi being killed in an operation in Syria in 2019. Asst Commissioner Taylor says the threat from ISIS has never gone away, but there has been a significant increase in activity from the terror group, resulting in two ISIS-inspired attacks at the end of 2025 - the Manchester Synagogue attack in October, and the Bondi Beach massacre in Sydney last month. He said: “The threat that we saw 20 years ago has never gone away. It kind of ebbs and flows. In terms of capabilities overseas, the influence to get things done abroad, we've definitely seen an uptick in some of that. “There's no question that their (ISIS) ambition has always been to attack the West. We know that their ambitions have grown and we are seeing people who are still intent on doing that sort of activity. It just has never gone away. “I think at the moment we are probably in one of those more upward trajectories but the more activity we do, potentially we can disrupt that.” LBC and The Crime Agents podcast were given exclusive access to the Counter Terror Operations Centre (CTOC), based in a secret location, and are the first journalists to be allowed into the operation room, where CTP, MI5, MI6, GCHQ and Special Forces monitor terror threats and respond to attacks.