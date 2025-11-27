Specialist counter-terrorism officers will now lead an investigation into a series of arson attacks in Surrey, police have said.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East were drafted in after new information came to light during an initial police inquiry into a fire at a 5G mast in Bittams Lane, Ottershaw, on Friday morning.

A 39-year-old man from the village was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of an offensive weapon, before being detained under the Mental Health Act.

The fire was put out by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. There were no reported injuries.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said on Thursday that as a result of new information coming to light, specialist counter-terrorism officers had now been brought in to lead the investigation, which was being linked to a number of other fires in the Ottershaw and Chertsey areas.

Chief Superintendent Aimee Ramm, divisional commander for North Surrey, said: “Over the past month, we’ve seen a number of suspected arson attacks in the Ottershaw area, which has understandably caused concern in our local community.

