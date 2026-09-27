The base hosts the US Airforce and residents in the village are being evacuated to a nearby leisure centre

Police have declared a major incident in the village of Whelford, Gloucestershire, close to RAF Fairford, where a number of men were arrested under the 'Explosives Act.'. Picture: Reuters/Getty

By Alex Storey

Counter-terrorism police are leading the probe into several arrests which prompted the evacuation of homes near RAF Fairford, it is understood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A major incident was declared in Whelford, Gloucestershire, earlier on Sunday morning, which saw a number of men arrested for explosive offences. The police operation was not intelligence-led, meaning investigators had not known about any potential plot in advance. The village is near the RAF Fairford base, which also hosts the United States Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing, and residents are being evacuated to a local leisure centre. A spokesperson for the US Air Force told LBC that it remains vigilant and would "take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security" of its members, civilians, contractors, and their families. Read more: Iran threatens Britain and declares RAF base a 'target' Read more: UK 'ready to defend itself' after Iran issues threat over RAF base use

Police at the scene of RAF Fairford. Picture: Reuters

RAF Fairford had previously raised it's threat level earlier this week but while a police cordon is in place, officers are reassuring the public that they believe the incident is "contained". A large emergency services presence was seen in the area, including a Hazardous Area Response Team. A government spokesperson said that Andy Burnham was being kept updated on the incident while atb the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Gloucestershire Police said: "A number of properties are currently being evacuated in Whelford following the declaration of a major incident. "It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

Emergency vehicles are parked at Fairford Youth Football club. Picture: Reuters

"The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles. "The local residents are being evacuated to a nearby leisure centre. "A cordon is currently in place but we’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained. "We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place." Andy Burnham maintained the UK's agreement to allow the US to use British bases, including RAF Fairford.

A police officer blocks a road near RAF Fairford. Picture: Reuters

A US Air Force spokesperson said: "We are aware of the current reporting. "For operational security reasons we will not discuss specific force protection measures. "The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, civilians, contractors, and their families.

"We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families." The base was described as a "legitimate target" in July after the US used the base for bombing raids. The US military deployed a B-1 bomber from Fairford for strikes on Tehran, to which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) condemned Britain for.

B‑1B Lancer bomber at the RAF Fairford airbase. Picture: Reuters