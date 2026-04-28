The wall on the corner of Limes Avenue, Golders Green, has been covered with a moving display of hundreds of photographs of some of the Iranians killed by the Islamic regime. Picture: Amanda Rose/Alamy News

By Asher McShane

Counter-terror police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a memorial wall in Golders Green dedicated to Iranian people who have been killed by the country's regime.

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The Metropolitan Police said it received reports of a fire at the site in Limes Avenue on Monday but the wall itself was not damaged. While counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation, the incident is not being treated as terrorism, the force said. It follows another alleged arson attack that saw four Jewish community ambulances destroyed in Golders Green in late March, one of a series of apparent attacks targeting Jewish sites. The memorial wall is a tribute to thousands of protesters killed in a crackdown in Iran in January and is near a Jewish centre. Police said the suspected arson attack took place at around 12.15am on Monday, and was reported later that day just before 7.30pm. Read more: Morgan McSweeney admits he was 'wrong' in advising the Prime Minister to appoint Mandelson Read more: Charles’ message of unity: King aims to strengthen ties to US in speech to Congress as he calls for ‘renewal’ of the special relationship

Memorial wall in Golders Green targeted in suspected arson attack. Picture: Amanda Rose/Alamy News

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in north west London, said: "We recognise that this incident will heighten concerns in the Golders Green area, where residents have already faced a series of attacks. "We are working closely with community organisations and leaders, and want to reassure them that our protective security operation continues. Our local officers are working closely with Counter Terror Policing to support their investigation. "Since last month’s attack in Golders Green, we have stepped up our work to reassure communities. This includes armed police patrols as well as deployments of officers from Project Servator, who are specially trained to spot anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit criminal acts.” Sir Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, told LBC's James O'Brien that Golders Green is filled with people of Jewish faith and background living side by side with people of Iranian heritage who fled the regime in the late 1970s. He urged people to show allyship with our "Jewish friends and neighbours" following on from weeks of several attacks. “Over the last six weeks, we've had a number of attacks on those who are against the Iranian regime. And our Jewish neighbours, friends, and colleagues as well," he said.

An official works among the burnt out ambulances at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images