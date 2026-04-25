Counter-terrorism police are leading an investigation after a van was driven into a gate and protesters climbed onto the roof of a drone factory in Leicestershire.

Israel-based defence firm Elbit Systems’ UK arm announced in January that it has fully acquired the business, which supplies uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) – otherwise known as drones.

The business is understood to be drone factory, UAV Tactical Systems.

Six people have been charged with burglary and causing criminal damage after the incident at the premises in Meridian Way, Braunstone, just after 3 am on Friday, Leicestershire Police said.

Elbit Systems’ website states: “Over nearly two decades, UTACS (UAV Tactical Systems) has supplied dozens of advanced tactical uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to the British Army as well as to international customers, including the United Nations and Nato member countries.”

Video shared online appears to show a person kicking in parts of a ceiling splattered with red paint.

Due to the nature of this incident, Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands is leading the investigation, with the support of Leicestershire Police.

Action group The After Shock has said it was responsible for the protest, claiming Elbit Systems is "Israel's biggest weapons maker," something the company strongly denies.

A spokesperson for UAV Tactical Systems refuted the protesters' claims. They said: "This group is using misinformation as a tactic to recruit people to join them and commit acts which could have serious legal consequences."

"U-TacS provides critical support to the UK armed forces. We do not supply the Israeli military or Israeli Ministry of Defence, and any claims to the contrary are completely false."

The six people charged over the incident, who are from various parts of England, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Those charged are: Peter Jones, 41, of Alderfen Way in Hoveton, Norwich; Michael Sackur, 28, of Maltings Place in Reading; Megan Kennard, 25, of Fircroft Avenue in Lancing, West Sussex; Seirol Davies, 31, of Godwin Road in Margate, Kent; Rhae Rivers, 39, of Godwin Road in Margate, Kent; and Hal Hockney, 27, of Alkham Road in Hackney, London.