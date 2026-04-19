Counter-terror police consider whether arson attacks carried out by 'Iranian proxies'
Counter-terror police are leading probes into multiple arson and attempted arson attacks at Jewish sites in the area in the past month
Counter terror police are looking into whether a spate of arson attacks in north London have been carried out by Iranian proxies.
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The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Police London have issued a statement following the third attack on the Jewish community in three days, warning the perpetrators that they "will not rest" until they are "held to full account".
Counter-terror police are leading probes into multiple arson and attempted arson attacks at Jewish sites in the area in the past month.
Officers on “deterrence and reassurance patrols” in the wake of the previous incidents spotted damage to a window of Kenton United Synagogue, Harrow, at around midnight on Sunday.
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A “bottle with some sort of accelerant had been thrown through the window” and smoke was seen inside a room, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.
Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism, said the incidents of arson have been “similar in nature”, targeting Israeli and Jewish premises within London.
"Most have been claimed online by a group, Ashab al-Yamin, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right," she said.
"The same group, in recent months have claimed attacks across Europe, also happening at similar premises, such as Jewish and Israeli premises.
“I want to be clear, irrespective of the motivation of this group, to those who are facilitating this activity on their behalf and those who are committing the acts, we will not tolerate activity that seeks to intimidate and harm our communities, you will not succeed in creating division and hate.
“As the conflict in the Middle East continues to evolve, counter-terrorism policing and our partners remain alive to the threat of Iranian hostile activity in the UK.
“We are aware of public reporting that suggests this group may have links to Iran – as you would expect we will continue to explore that question as our investigation evolves.”
CTP are considering whether Iran is using criminal proxies in London by "recruiting violence as a service" and if these offences will fall under the National Security Act.
Ms Evans said that people carrying out these crimes often have no allegiance to the cause and are taking cash to do so.
She added: "To anyone even considering getting involved – my message to you would be this - the stakes are high - and it is absolutely not worth the risk for a small reward.
"Those tasking you will not be there when you are arrested and face court. You will be used once and thrown away without a second thought.
"When we identify you, we will seek to prosecute you, this will include considering offences under the National Security Act which comes with a significant sentence and lifetime restrictions."
A man had been spotted approaching a row of Hendon shops carrying a plastic bag later found to contain three bottles of fluid on Friday evening.
He placed the bag by a building before lighting the items inside and fleeing the scene when they failed to fully ignite, according to police.
The former Jewish Futures building sustained minor damage to its shopfront with no injuries reported.
On Wednesday, bottles, one thought to contain petrol, were placed near Finchley Reform Synagogue in Fallow Court Avenue, Finchley.
Officers said two people, who were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, were seen approaching the synagogue just after midnight.
Neither of the bottles were ignited and the people fled the scene, the force added, with no damage or injuries reported.
This followed the torching of four Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green in the early hours of March 23.
The deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said “we are facing a concerted campaign which is targeting Londoners and specifically targeting Britain’s Jewish community”.
Matt Jukes said in a press conference by the Kenton United Synagogue: “I know that many Londoners like me today will be shocked and appalled by these acts of violence and intimidation, and I also know that for too many members of our Jewish community these feelings of concern are not new.
“And I saw that on Friday night when I was in Finchley, I was in a community there who had been directly affected by one of these events, in synagogue, in shul, and I saw there a community incredibly resilient – determined not to let racists and thugs win.
“But in order to be with that community as they came together in worship I had to pass through locked gates and high fences – that cannot be right, that should not be anybody’s reality.
“London is better than this, we should be standing alongside our neighbours.”
He added: “We need a response across the whole of society – across all faiths, across all politics, across charities, across businesses – we need people to speak out against extremism”.