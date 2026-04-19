Counter-terror police are leading probes into multiple arson and attempted arson attacks at Jewish sites in the area in the past month

London's Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Matt Jukes (L) looks on as deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans (R) makes a statement. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Counter terror police are looking into whether a spate of arson attacks in north London have been carried out by Iranian proxies.

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The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Police London have issued a statement following the third attack on the Jewish community in three days, warning the perpetrators that they "will not rest" until they are "held to full account". Counter-terror police are leading probes into multiple arson and attempted arson attacks at Jewish sites in the area in the past month. Officers on “deterrence and reassurance patrols” in the wake of the previous incidents spotted damage to a window of Kenton United Synagogue, Harrow, at around midnight on Sunday. Read more: Keir Starmer ‘appalled’ as counter terror police investigate another arson attack at London synagogue Read more: It’s an epidemic of anti-Jewish hate, warns head of attacked synagogue’s charity

A police forensic officer works inside a cordon set up near to Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, north-west London on April 19, 2026, the scene of an arson attack overnight. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

A “bottle with some sort of accelerant had been thrown through the window” and smoke was seen inside a room, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism, said the incidents of arson have been “similar in nature”, targeting Israeli and Jewish premises within London. "Most have been claimed online by a group, Ashab al-Yamin, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right," she said. "The same group, in recent months have claimed attacks across Europe, also happening at similar premises, such as Jewish and Israeli premises. “I want to be clear, irrespective of the motivation of this group, to those who are facilitating this activity on their behalf and those who are committing the acts, we will not tolerate activity that seeks to intimidate and harm our communities, you will not succeed in creating division and hate. “As the conflict in the Middle East continues to evolve, counter-terrorism policing and our partners remain alive to the threat of Iranian hostile activity in the UK.

Members of the Jewish community use a footbridge to view the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

“We are aware of public reporting that suggests this group may have links to Iran – as you would expect we will continue to explore that question as our investigation evolves.” CTP are considering whether Iran is using criminal proxies in London by "recruiting violence as a service" and if these offences will fall under the National Security Act. Ms Evans said that people carrying out these crimes often have no allegiance to the cause and are taking cash to do so. She added: "To anyone even considering getting involved – my message to you would be this - the stakes are high - and it is absolutely not worth the risk for a small reward. "Those tasking you will not be there when you are arrested and face court. You will be used once and thrown away without a second thought. "When we identify you, we will seek to prosecute you, this will include considering offences under the National Security Act which comes with a significant sentence and lifetime restrictions."

A police officers stand in front an office formerly used by the business "Jewish futures" in Hendon, north London on April 18, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images