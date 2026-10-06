A seventh man has been arrested by police investigating a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford.

“Once again, I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this highly complex investigation.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said: “This remains a live investigation and our specialist teams continue to pursue multiple lines of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding events near RAF Fairford.

Six suspects have already been arrested and released on bail after three suspicious vans were stopped near the airbase in Gloucestershire on Sunday September 27.

The 22-year-old British national was held on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts in Westminster, central London, on Tuesday, Counter-Terrorism Policing said.

Read more: Russia 'may well have been weaponising' plague, expert claims, as Trump says US 'will help' with outbreak

Read more: Protesters and riot police clash in cities across France on biggest day of high school protests over funding cuts

“We’re acutely aware of the public interest in this investigation, and we are working around the clock, and at pace, to identify the motivation behind events in Gloucestershire. We remain committed to investigating all possible angles.”

There are reports today that US was forced to pull its bombers away from RAF Fairford over fears of a mass drone attack.

Pentagon officials are understood to be worried about and Iranian copycat attack similar to Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb - a massive coordinated drone attack on multiple targets using drones concealed in trucks.

US intelligence officials were working to the assumption that Iran was trying to recruit British nationals to carry out a multi-pronged attack.

Asked about the decision to move the US assets, Donald Trump said they were moved in response to a 'threat'.

"They didn't fly out by accident. No, but there were some threats and rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy.

"But why should we keep them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far."

He added: "We actually know the people who made the threat."

Downing Street declined to comment on the withdrawal of US bombers but insisted RAF Fairford was safe.

Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, arrested near the base on September 27 have since been released on bail.

A sixth man, a 25-year-old dual UK-Iranian national, arrested on October 1, has also been released on bail.

The seventh arrest was announced this afternoon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sought to play down the withdrawal of the planes after suggestions the move was linked to security concerns.

The top diplomat would not link the departure of the jets to a recent suspected terror plot targeting the base.

But asked as he left the White House on Monday if the planes had been moved in response to a threat, Mr Trump said: “Yeah, I think we can say that. They didn’t fly out by accident.

“No, but there were some threats and rather than tempting the enemy, we’ll capture the enemy and beat the enemy.

“But why should we keep them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far.”

He added: “We actually know the people who made the threat.”

US Vice President JD Vance said the planes had been redeployed “out of an abundance of caution, trying to protect our guys”.

Speaking as he left Washington to travel to Alaska, he told reporters: “I think that we’re going to be as careful as we possibly can be.”

He added: “We do feel with some confidence that the Iranians are, you know, they’re trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engage in acts of terrorism against the United States and against a lot of other people as well, so we are being extremely cautious.”

But Mr Rubio said he “wouldn’t directly tie” the redeployment of the planes to the recent security alert close to the base.

He added: “It’s not unusual to see movement of assets to different parts of the world based on exercises, redeployments, people changing out and new people coming in, new planes coming in and old planes going out.”

The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that the aircraft that were stationed at the base had been “redeployed to their home stations in the United States”, but stressed the US Air Force retained the ability to strike “anywhere, any time”.

US officials told The New York Times the redeployment of the bombers had been ordered after more specific details about threats to the base emerged over the weekend.

On Monday, Downing Street declined to comment on the withdrawal of US bombers but insisted RAF Fairford was safe.