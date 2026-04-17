A group known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya is claiming responsibility for the attack, as well as a spate of others across Europe

A synagogue in Finchley was targeted by an attempted arson attack in Finchley on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether a recent spate of firebombing incidents in London came from Iranian-backed proxies.

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Ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service, were targeted in an arson attack last month. Picture: Getty

Detectives said they were “keeping an open mind” to the possibility that Iranian-backed proxies may be behind the spate of attacks. Scotland Yard has confirmed that the investigation into the matter was being led by specialist detectives from counter-terror policing, due to the “nature and circumstances” surrounding the three incidents. A group known as Ashab al-Yamin - who claimed responsibility for a spate of attacks against Jewish organisations across Europe - says it was behind the synagogue firebombing.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, told The Telegraph: “These are all live investigations. We are open-minded, and all lines of inquiry are open at this stage. “These incidents have happened against an operational backdrop of global instability and sustained and increasingly aggressive hostile activity on UK soil. “We are now dealing with an unprecedented level of national security investigations with suspected links to foreign states, many of those with dangerous and often reckless intentions.

Counter Terrorism Policing said it is dealing with an dealing with an 'unprecedented level of national security investigations' . Picture: Getty

“I want to reassure our communities that Counter Terrorism Policing will be relentless in tracing those responsible for these acts of violence on our streets. If you are part of this activity, then know that you will be caught, and you will face justice.” Police have confirmed that two 18-year-old men were arrested in east London on Thursday morning following the attack in Golders Green. One of the men was questioned on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and the other was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Three people have already appeared in court after being charged in connection with the incident, whilst a fourth was released on police bail. Following the incident in Finchley, a 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested in Watford on Wednesday. Three men aged 16, 19 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life in connection with the attempted firebomb attack on a Persian language media organisation on Wednesday.

The attempted arson attack on a synagogue in Finchley is being investigated by police. Picture: Getty

Three people have already appeared in court after being charged in connection with the incident, whilst a fourth was released on police bail. Following the incident in Finchley, a 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested in Watford on Wednesday. Three men aged 16, 19 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life in connection with the attempted firebomb attack on Persian language media organisation, Iran International, on Wednesday.

The offices of Persian-language TV station, Iran International, was targeted in Wembley in an attempted attack. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday evening at around 8:30pm, the TV station’s head office was hit with a Molotov cocktail, which fortunately landed in a car park and quickly went out. No damage or injuries were reported. Suspects spotted fleeing the area in a black SUV were chased by armed police. The suspects’ vehicle later collided on Ballards Lane, near Woodberry Gardens, just yards from the scene of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said that anyone acting out of 'hatred, racism or anti-Semitism' will face consequences. Picture: Alamy