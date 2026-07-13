It follows the arrest of 28-year-old man, who was taken into custody in Rotherham on Saturday

Police Investigate Death Of Former MP Ann Widdecombe At Her Dartmoor Home. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe, after “new information and evidence has come to light”.

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Counter Terrorism Policing South East made the announcement on Monday following the re-arrest of 28-year-old man. The suspect was initially taken into custody on Saturday evening after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Police continued to hold the suspect in custody through Sunday, with the force confirming on Monday that specialist counter-terrorism officers were now leading the investigation and the 28-year-old white British man in custody had been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. At a press conference yesterday, Asst Chief Constable Matt Longman said: "At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder. We retain primacy of this investigation. "Our detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest it was politically motivated." Former MP Iain Duncan Smith insisted Ann Widdecombe's death is "not an Agatha Christie novel" in an interview on LBC this morning. Speaking with Tom Swarbrick on LBC this morning, he blasted Nigel Farage for speculating around her death and claiming her killing was "premeditated". Read more: 'It's not an Agatha Christie novel': Tory grandee blasts Nigel Farage over his comments on Ann Widdecombe's death Read more: Ann Widdecombe's secluded Dartmoor home shown on national TV just days before 'murder'

Speaking with LBC earlier in the day, the former Tory MP said he didn't doubt Farage's "genuine sense of loss" but added that it "doesn't, however, licence everybody to go off and try and make a concept of why it happened and how it happened. "It comes amid a brewing row surrounding the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has been accused of weaponising Ms Widdecombe's death for political ends. The re-arrest comes after “new information and evidence has come to light” during the investigation into the 78-year-old Reform spokeswoman’s death on Wednesday, CTP added.

Police Investigate Death Of Former MP Ann Widdecombe At Her Dartmoor Home. Picture: Getty

Police outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor. Former minister Ann Widdecombe died in a “nasty, horrific attack”. Picture: Alamy

Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), Laurence Taylor, said in a statement that his unit was now taking over the investigation from Devon and Cornwall Police. He said on Monday: ”Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation. “We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.

Ann Widdecombe, Reform member and former Brexit Party member, was found dead at her home on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

“Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police. “We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation. ”CTP appealed for anyone who may have any information that could help the investigation." A CTP statement added: “Officers were called to Miss Widdecombe’s home at Haytor, Devon, by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July. “Sadly, 78-year-old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She had sustained serious injuries. “A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 11 July."

Police activity outside a house on Byrley Road, in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham, thought to be in connection with the Ann Widdecombe murder investigation. Picture: Alamy

“New information and evidence has come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation and as a result, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) is now leading the investigation. “The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. “CTPSE will continue to work closely with colleagues from the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team and across the Counter Terrorism Policing network in an effort to establish the full circumstances of the incident which led to this murder investigation.”

This morning I have spoken to the head of @TerrorismPolice. Following new information and evidence, they are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe.



The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this… — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) July 13, 2026

Speaking on the changing angle of the investigation, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wrote on X: "This morning I have spoken to the head of Terrorism Police. "Following new information and evidence, they are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe. The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.