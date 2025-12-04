An investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has found that doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital showed a “worrying lack of accountability” and failed to keep proper records

William Chapman, known as Syd, only discovered he had deadly pulmonary fibrosis when his GP - who thought he already knew his prognosis - mentioned it during a phone call. Picture: PHSO/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Doctors failed to tell a father-of-seven he was terminally ill and instead said he would be OK, an investigation has found.

William Chapman, known as Syd, only discovered he had deadly pulmonary fibrosis when his GP – who thought he already knew his prognosis – mentioned it during a phone call. Mr Chapman died eight months later. Now, an investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has found that doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital showed a “worrying lack of accountability” and failed to keep proper records, engage fully with Mr Chapman’s family or learn from mistakes. Read more: Harry Dunn family kept in the dark as killer driver Anne Sacoolas left UK with immunity, damning review finds Read more: Labour MP suspended for rebelling against Reeves' Budget over inheritance tax for farmers Mr Chapman, 58, from Upton, Cheshire, was a grandfather-of-16 and died in 2022. He was admitted to hospital in July 2021 with deteriorating shortness of breath and was diagnosed with Covid-19. He also had further tests. A few months later in September, a junior doctor told him there was nothing to worry about and reassured him he would be OK, despite not having evidence that this would be true.

In November, Mr Chapman was seen by a consultant who noted in a letter to his GP that he had pulmonary fibrosis. This condition involves a thickening and scarring of lung tissue, and it worsens over time. This makes it harder for the lungs to function, leading to increasing shortness of breath and a dry cough. There is no cure for the condition and treatments can only work to relieve symptoms and slow it down a little. In Mr Chapman’s case, the consultant did not send him a copy of the letter or tell him about the diagnosis as they should have. Mr Chapman’s daughter Chantelle, 32, said: “We feel completely let down by the Trust. “My dad thought he was going to get better, because that’s what they led him to believe. Because of that he carried on working, even though it was a struggle for him. “If he had known the truth, he would have given up work and made the most of the time he had left with his family. “By the time he was given the information to make that decision he was too poorly to work anyway, he was practically bed-bound. We all lost that time to spend together. “It was such a rollercoaster. This has affected all of us and we’ve all lost our trust in the NHS. “A relative offered to pay for my dad to have treatment privately, but he had such faith in the NHS that he turned it down. “Medical staff have a duty of care to tell patients what is really happening. It was very traumatic for us all to lose him after being told that he would be fine.”

