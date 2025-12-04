Several countries pull out of next year's Eurovision after Israel allowed to compete
Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest
Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland have announced they are pulling out of next year's Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation.
Listen to this article
The announcements came after the body that runs Eurovision met in Geneva to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest.
A number of countries had called for Israel to be excluded over its war in Gaza, and accusations of unfair voting practices.
Members of the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, voted to adopt tougher voting rules in response to the allegations that Israel manipulated the vote in favour of their contestant.
Dutch broadcaster Avrotros said that the participation of Israel "is no longer compatible with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster".
Read more: Israel carries out further airstrikes in southern Gaza as four IDF soldiers injured in attack
Read more: Netanyahu asks Israeli president to pardon him in corruption trial
Irish national broadcaster RTE will not broadcast or participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest due to the confirmation of Israel's participation.
In a statement, RTE said Ireland's participation would be "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza".
It said: "Following today's EBU winter general assembly in Geneva at which Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was confirmed, RTE's position remains unchanged.
"RTE will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, nor will RTE broadcast the competition.
"RTE feels that Ireland's participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.
"RTE remains deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza during the conflict and the continued denial of access to international journalists to the territory."