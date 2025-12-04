Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland have announced they are pulling out of next year's Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation.

The announcements came after the body that runs Eurovision met in Geneva to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest.

A number of countries had called for Israel to be excluded over its war in Gaza, and accusations of unfair voting practices.

Members of the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, voted to adopt tougher voting rules in response to the allegations that Israel manipulated the vote in favour of their contestant.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros said that the participation of Israel "is no longer compatible with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster".

Read more: Israel carries out further airstrikes in southern Gaza as four IDF soldiers injured in attack

Read more: Netanyahu asks Israeli president to pardon him in corruption trial