Nelson has called on Texans to "fight against data centres invading our land"

The 93-year-old was brought up in the tiny rural city of Abbott, which has a population of just 352 people. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Country music star Willie Nelson has waded into a backlash over plans to build 'water thieving and light polluting' AI data centres near his small Texas hometown.

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“The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter). “The strength of rural America has never come from big industrial footprints. It comes from generations of people, open spaces, local businesses, and a connection to the land." The southern state has been flooded with at least 248 planning applications for AI data centres, the Texas Tribune reports. Data centre developers have been buying up swathes of land across the rural state to build warehouses to power artificial intelligence for firms such as Meta, Amazon and Google. It is unclear which exact data centre Nelson is referring to but there are several planned around Hill County where the town is located. One proposed Cyrus One data centre is planned about 25 miles from Abbott, the Texas Tribune reports, while another site owned by Nexus is approximately 20 miles to the town's east.

Governor Greg Abbott has responded to the backlash by calling for a ban on new data centres in rural parts of the state. Picture: Alamy