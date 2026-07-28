The woman's gross salary was made up of part-time work, rent and childcare support and Universal Credit

Her take-home pay significantly outstrips the basic £67,200 annual salary paid to members of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly (MLA). Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A mum-of-four made £93,000 a year through a combination of part-time work and benefits, as concern mounts over Britain's rising benefits bill.

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Official statistics suggest benefit fraud in Northern Ireland fell to £170.9m in 2025, from £233m in 2024. Picture: Alamy

A whistleblower told Sunday Life: "Many households receive a combination of payments from UC, DLA (Disability Living Allowance) and Carer’s Allowance, (and are) arguably much better off financially than their elected officials. While they stressed that the woman's case was not fraudulent, the whistleblower stressed that there should be a "benefit cap, especially if the claimant is working". Official statistics suggest benefit fraud in Northern Ireland fell to £170.9m in 2025, from £233m in 2024. Unionist politician Lyons has credited this to his "zero-tolerance" approach to benefit fraud, which includes the practice of naming those who have been convicted.