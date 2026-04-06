A couple have appeared in court after a 13-year-old boy died in a crash between a car, bike and a scooter in Bedfordshire.

The court heard groundworker Fountain was driving a BMW at the time of the collision while his girlfriend Ireland was a passenger.

On Monday, Jamie Fountain, 24, and Ellie Ireland, 23, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court charged with multiple offences between them following the crash on Greenfield Road, Flitwick.

Noah Campbell died after the collision on Friday night while two other teenage boys were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Fountain, of Fir Tree Close, Flitwick, was charged with causing death by careless driving and an additional charge of causing death by careless driving while over the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, police said.

He was also charged with two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Ireland, of Wingate Drive, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, was charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The court was told Ireland works as an EasyJet cabin crew member.

Ireland and Fountain were both remanded in custody and will next appear at Luton Crown Court on the morning of May 5.

In a tribute issued via police on Sunday, Noah’s family paid tribute to him, saying he was a “fun, bright, handsome, athletic and incredibly well-liked boy”.

“Above all else, he cherished spending time with his friends and family; they were the heart of his world,” his family said.

They added: “We are utterly devastated; Noah’s death has left a hole in our lives that will remain forever.”

Of the two other boys who were injured, one remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said on Sunday.

Family members for the victim and the defendants were present in court.