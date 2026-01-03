The son of a woman detained in Iran has handed in a petition to Number 10 in an attempt to inspire action from the Government.

Joe Bennett (centre), whose mother is detained in Iranian prison, says that every day they are in prison “chisels away at their mental and physical health", as he hands in a petition with 70,000 signatures at Number 10. Picture: PA

By Poppy Jacobs

A year after a British couple were detained in Iran, a son of the detainees has presented a 70,000-signature petition at 10 Downing Street, calling on the Government to do more to free them.

The son of Lindsay Foreman, who was detained with her husband Craig in Iran last January, has handed in a petition to Downing Street appealing for further action. The pair, who lived in East Sussex, were taken into custody whilst visiting during a world motorcycle tour, and were later charged with espionage. The couple, who are being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, deny the allegations. Ms Foreman’s son, Joe Bennett, delivered the 70,000-signature petition to Number 10 Downing Street, saying it was an attempt to get "as much publicity" as possible in the hope of inspiring action. “It is the year anniversary of them being taken which is not something we want to celebrate but we are here to make sure there is as much publicity and pressure we can get." Read more: Reform UK pledges ‘whole life’ sentences for child rapists Read more: UK will 'shed no tears' over Maduro says Starmer, as UK to discuss Venezuela with US

He was accompanied by former detainee Anoosheh Ashoori, as well as Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a public campaign that involved two hunger strikes to have his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed from Iran. Picture: PA

He said: “Ultimately, I need to know [the Government] are working as hard as they can to get them home – that is what I need and what we all want.” He was accompanied by former detainee Anoosheh Ashoori, as well as Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a public campaign that involved two hunger strikes to have his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed from Iran. Mr Bennett, of Folkestone, Kent, said that the number of signatures on the petition shows "a clear sign there is a strong belief that this is nothing but an arbitrary detention". The petition was handed in after a choir of concerned supporters sang a rendition of Stand By Me. Speaking about the conditions his mother and her partner are held in, Mr Bennett said that every day “chisels away at their mental and physical health", and said the UK Government “need to come out and defend their citizens". "We want public acknowledgement that it is completely barbaric they are being held on these charges of espionage, that they are not spies for the British state and they are going to do everything they can to get them home. "When you call it for what it is, hopefully it gives you more leverage to be able to get the right thing done.”

The petition was handed in as Iranian media reported another day of clashes between security forces and demonstrators - which inspired a rally in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, in solidarity with those protesting in Iran (pictured). Picture: PA

Mr Bennett said he is able to speak to his family in prison and the couple are “being as brave as possible”. He added: “Their health is deteriorating. It is tough for them. They shield us about what the actual reality is like for them because they do not want us to be afraid. “My mum is the most important person in the world to me and when you hear her down, dejected, crying and begging to come home – it is hard to take. “Yes, they are strong but every day is a day that chisels away at their mental and physical health.” He was speaking on Saturday, as Iranian media reported another day of clashes between security forces and demonstrators. Protests erupted in Iran last Sunday over inflation and currency devaluation, after the Iranian rial hit a record low against the US dollar.

An anti-Iranian regime protest outside 10 Downing Street, Whitehall, central London - coinciding with the handing in of the petition. Picture: PA

Violence surrounding the protests in Iran sparked by the Islamic Republic’s dipping economy killed two more people, authorities said on Saturday, raising the death toll in the demonstrations to at least 10 as they showed no signs of stopping. The new deaths follow US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran on Friday that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters” the US “will come to their rescue”. Iran responded by threatening to attack American troops in the Middle East if Mr Trump followed through on his threat. Mr Bennett described it as a “worrying situation”, adding: “We don’t know if it is a good thing or a bad thing – that is the problem.” Amid the uncertainty, he said he was urging his parents to prepare for different possible scenarios, including what they may have to do if the regime is toppled and if they were to be released from Evin prison. “Would they be able to get help from the embassy, if it was staffed by officials, or have to travel to the border, would the people they are being held with help them – at the moment – we just don’t know but, I think, they have to be as prepared as possible for that eventuality,” he said.

Activists from the Association of Anglo-Iranian Women in the UK during a rally outside 10 Downing Street, Whitehall, central London, to show solidarity with the protests in Iran over the country's ailing economy. Picture: PA