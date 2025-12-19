The fire brigade arrived at the scene to find a charred towel lying beside the two victims

Police officer inspects a fire at a sauna in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on December 16 after the blaze broke out. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A couple have died after becoming trapped in a Sauna in Tokyo, with the pair unable to escape after a fire broke out and temperatures soared.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple are thought to have become trapped after a small blaze broke out in Tokyo's SaunaTiger, with emergency services reporting a singed towel was found beside their bodies. Workers at the Japanese sauna discovered the couple lying on top of one another close to the door of the steam room, with the pair taken to hospital where they later died. Police have now launched an investigation into the deaths. According to officials, the fire department was called at around 12:25 local time (03:25 GMT) on Monday, after a fire alarm at the sauna was triggered. Read more: Brown University shooting suspect found dead after six-day manhunt Read more: New Epstein files include chilling images of Lolita quotes scrawled on female's body

Police officers at the scene of the fire at a sauna in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on December 16. Picture: Alamy

When firefighters arrived, the sauna's doorknob was discovered on the floor, investigators told Japanese media. Photographs from the scene show forensic teams removing what appear to be mannequins from the scene, as inspectors remain at the address. The sauna room was fitted with an emergency alarm system positioned on the wall, however, according to investigators, the system had been switched off. Reports suggest the alarm's cover had been removed, with the Metropolitan Police Department suggesting it indicated an attempt by the pair to press it and alert workers.

Police officers enter a building to inspect a fire at a sauna in Minato Ward, Tokyo. Picture: Alamy