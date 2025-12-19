Sauna horror as couple die after becoming trapped inside steam room when staff 'disabled alarm system'
The fire brigade arrived at the scene to find a charred towel lying beside the two victims
A couple have died after becoming trapped in a Sauna in Tokyo, with the pair unable to escape after a fire broke out and temperatures soared.
The couple are thought to have become trapped after a small blaze broke out in Tokyo's SaunaTiger, with emergency services reporting a singed towel was found beside their bodies.
Workers at the Japanese sauna discovered the couple lying on top of one another close to the door of the steam room, with the pair taken to hospital where they later died.
Police have now launched an investigation into the deaths.
According to officials, the fire department was called at around 12:25 local time (03:25 GMT) on Monday, after a fire alarm at the sauna was triggered.
When firefighters arrived, the sauna's doorknob was discovered on the floor, investigators told Japanese media.
Photographs from the scene show forensic teams removing what appear to be mannequins from the scene, as inspectors remain at the address.
The sauna room was fitted with an emergency alarm system positioned on the wall, however, according to investigators, the system had been switched off.
Reports suggest the alarm's cover had been removed, with the Metropolitan Police Department suggesting it indicated an attempt by the pair to press it and alert workers.
Police explained that when staff were questioned about the disabled alarm system, they reportedly suggested it had not been activated "since around 2023".
The sauna, which began operating in July 2022, and was last inspected in April 2023.
According to authorities, "no major deficiencies [were] found in the equipment".
In its statement, Sauna Tiger said it was taking the deaths "very seriously" and "cooperating fully with the investigations by the fire department".
The sauna added that it would be "closed for the time being" and offered refunds to its customers.