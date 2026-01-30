Elaine Richmond, 70, died on December 19 while swimming off the remote Indian Ocean island of Ellaidhoo. Her husband Malcolm, 71, died in hospital days later. Picture: Facebook

The devastated husband of a British holidaymaker ‘drank himself to death’ after his wife drowned during a scuba diving trip in the Maldives.

Malcolm Richmond from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, died five days after his wife Elaine, 70, was pulled into a "strong current" during an excursion to the Asian archipelago on December 19. The accident which claimed the life of his wife took place off the island resort of Ellaidhoo, with Chesterfield Coroner's Court hearing that Elaine was an experienced diver. A coroners inquest heard how Mr Richmond fell ill at Male airport on 21 December - two days after the death of his wife, with his condition continuing to deteriorate as he awaited his flight back to the UK. Mr Richmond, who is said to have been drinking alcohol at the time and suffered a cardiac arrest, before later dying in hospital in Male on December 24. His cause of death was given as acute alcohol intoxication which led to a cardiac arrest. Read more: Councils spend £150m fighting SEND parents in court - despite losing 99% of cases Read more: Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested over alleged 'assault and criminal threats' to ride-share driver Coroner Matthew Kewley said: "The report suggested that Elaine Richmond and her husband were professional divers. I think they mean experienced divers, it's not suggested they were working as divers. "It is understood they visited the Maldives on many previous occasions. "On this particular day, they had carried out a dive when the sea conditions deteriorated which unfortunately led to Mrs Richmond being pulled away in a strong current."

"Her husband immediately raised the alarm and sought assistance and a search was commenced, but sadly the body of Mrs Richmond was then recovered from the water. "The hospital in the Maldives had given the cause of death as drowning and asphyxiation." A spokesman for Stubbs and Hope funeral directors, near their Chesterfield home, announced their deaths. They said that Ms Richmond died on Dec 19 and her husband died in hospital three days later. There are no suspicious circumstances.

They are believed to have had an ­“accident” while scuba diving in the sea. Photographs posted by the couple on social media demonstrate that they were experienced scuba divers. The couple did not have any children but that their next of kin, a niece living near Manchester, has been informed. An inquest will be heard at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on January 30.