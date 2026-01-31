The drug kingpin was responsible for laundering over £6 million in cash and supplying hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs.

Couple who handled more than £12m of drugs and criminal cash sentenced. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A man who was caught leaving his home with more than £160,000 of cash in a carrier bag, has been jailed after police uncovered his multi-million-pound role in an organised crime group.

Samuel De Vere-Hunt, 30, was a drug kingpin responsible for laundering over £6 million in cash and supplying hundreds of kilos of MDMA, ketamine and cannabis destined for London. He was sentenced on Friday, 30 January at Kingston Crown Court, to 12 years' imprisonment. His girlfriend and accomplice, Rosie Wise, 25, was also sentenced to one year and nine months' imprisonment, suspended for two years. Following an investigation into a series of conversations on EncroChat, a user with the handle "Modernfeet" and "Immaculatetractor", was shown to be directly involved in the laundering of millions of pounds. Investigators established the unnamed user was a trusted member of an organised crime group. Messages showed that between March 2020 and June 2020 alone they had been involved in moving £3.5 million in cash and deals of cannabis and ketamine. De Vere-Hunt was identified as this Encrochat user, and officers were led to an address in Kelvedon Hatch and plans were made to execute a search warrant.

De Vere-Hunt was sentenced on Friday, 30 January at Kingston Crown Court, to 12 years’ imprisonment. Picture: Alamy

Before plans could be fully put in place, it was found out that De Vere-Hunt had checked in for a flight out of the UK and officers quickly carried out a warrant at his address on the morning of Thursday, 9 January 2025. At this address they found a haul of drugs and cash. Including 15kg of ketamine, 12kg of cannabis and over 6kg of Class A drugs made up of MDMA and 2C-B. More than £179,000 cash was also found throughout the property and seized. De Vere-Hunt was arrested by officers as he walked out of his address with two boxes containing £160,000 in criminal cash. Once in custody and when officers analysed De Vere-Hunt’s current phone they evidenced a separate period of offending from September 2024 – January 2025 when he had moved a further £2.8 million in cash and supplied over a quarter of a tonne of ketamine and cannabis. In just five months the street value of this alone was £6 million. Over several years, the couple were able to live an extravagant lifestyle, including luxury holidays in Portugal, Ibiza, Los Angeles and Mykonos, as well as owning designer items such as a Rolex watch. This is despite De Vere-Hunt being unemployed and Wise working as a receptionist earning £13 an hour. EncroChat was an encrypted communications platform used by organised criminals who believed the system was secure from law‑enforcement detection. The service offered modified mobile devices with encrypted messaging that allowed offenders to coordinate drug supply, violent crime and wider criminal operations. European agencies cracked the platform in 2020.

De Vere-Hunt pleaded guilty to the following charges at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 27 March 2025: Two counts of conspiracy to conceal criminal property

Two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs

Three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Four counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Possession of criminal property Wise initially pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing criminal property at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 27 March 2025. Following further evidence being served from Wise’s phone, she later changed her plea to guilty on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 at the same court.