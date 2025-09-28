A Liverpool drug boss who thought he could outsmart detectives has been jailed for nearly two decades after a £20 million smuggling plot was uncovered by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Eddie Burton, 23, from Merseyside, was arrested will partying under a fake name to evade detection at the world-famous Pacha nightclub in Ibiza last summer.

He has now been to 19 years’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court for masterminding two large-scale drug importations.

Burton's ex-girlfriend Sian Banks, 25, also from Liverpool, played a pivotal role in the scheme and was jailed for five years in February.

The pair's downfall came after Border Force officers twice intercepted trucks at Dover in 2022, uncovering 307kg of heroin, cocaine and ketamine hidden in shopping bags, boxes and even a fuel tank. The street value was estimated at a staggering £20 million.

