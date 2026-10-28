Craig and Lindsay Foreman were sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of espionage, charges they both deny.

Family of UK couple jailed in Iran demand stronger action after Miliband meeting. Picture: Free Lindsay and Craig Campaign

By Ella Bennett

The family of a British couple jailed in Iran on spying charges have urged the Government to consider legal action following a meeting with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

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Craig Foreman and his wife Lindsay were sentenced to 10 years in prison in February after being convicted of espionage, charges they both deny. The couple’s family welcomed Tuesday’s meeting but called for diplomatic protection and formal recognition of their detention as arbitrary. Mr and Mrs Foreman, from East Sussex, were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world motorcycle trip. Read more: Iranian spy ‘ordered men to drive petrol-filled vans to RAF base used by US bombers’, court hears Read more: Putin to meet Iran and Qatar in Moscow

Family of Lindsay and Craig Foreman in Downing Street in May. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Joe Bennett, Lindsay’s son and Craig’s stepson, said in a statement: “We are grateful to the Foreign Secretary for listening and engaging with us so personally. “I came out of that room feeling we have edged closer to our goal: bringing mum and Craig home, and seeing their detention named for what it is – arbitrary. “But a meeting is not a result. “Mum and Craig have now spent 664 days in prison for something they did not do. “Being on the table is not the same as being acted on. “We now need the Foreign Secretary to take the decisions that will bring them home.”

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Ed Miliband. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy