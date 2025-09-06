Kayleigh Smith, 36, and William Nelson, a 44-year-old theatre school lecturer as two of the victims. Picture: Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

The British couple killed in the Lisbon funicular crash have been remembered as "hugely talented" members of the theatre community dedicated to "inspiring the next generation".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, were named as two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night. The third British victim has yet to be named. Macclesfield MP Tim Roca paid tribute to Ms Smith and Mr Nelson on Saturday morning, saying: "I was deeply saddened to learn that two much-loved members of our Macclesfield community, Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, were among those who lost their lives in Wednesday’s tragic funicular crash in Lisbon. "Kayleigh was a hugely talented theatre director at MADS Theatre, where she poured her creativity, energy and kindness into every production. The moving tribute from the MADS team says it all, she was a dear friend to so many and will be greatly missed." Read more: Brit couple killed in Lisbon funicular tram crash named Read more: Overtourism partly to blame after Lisbon funicular tram crash kills 16 - as Portugal begins day of mourning

Police and firefighters work on the site of a funicular railway accident in Lisbon, on September 3, 2025. Picture: Getty

"Will, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, was equally dedicated to nurturing creativity and inspiring the next generation. I know his loss will be felt deeply by colleagues and students alike. "My heart goes out to Kayleigh and Will’s families, friends and the whole MADS Theatre family as they come to terms with this tragedy." Hours before the crash, Ms Smith posted pictures on Instagram of their first day in Lisbon with the caption: "Churches and castles, tiles and trams." MADS Theatre in Macclesfield posted a tribute on Friday night, saying: "It is with great sadness that we must acknowledge the death of Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson in the Lisbon funicular tragedy. "Kayleigh was a valued member of our society and made considerable contributions both to MADS and to drama in the North West. It is indeed a sad loss to all of us at the theatre. "Kayleigh was an award-winning director and an award-nominated actress. She also undertook multiple crew and front-of-house roles at MADS. She was a past vice-chair, membership secretary and head of tech, but above all that she was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed. "We wish to send our deepest condolences to both families and to respect their privacy at this sad time. Our thoughts are with them." A total of 16 people died in the crash. Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. Picture: Getty