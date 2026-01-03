The couple also defended the venue's health and safety protocols

At least 40 people were killed in the blaze, as owners of the club Jacques Moretti, 49, and his wife Jessica, 40, have been left "unable" to eat or sleep. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The owners of the Swiss nightclub where at least 40 people were killed in a New Year's Eve bar fire claim they have been left unable to sleep or eat since the tragedy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jessica Moretti, 40, who co-owns the bar and reportedly suffered burns to her arm. Picture: LinkedIn

Mr Moretti, who unlike his wife wasn't inside the venue, has since spoken out and defended the bar's health and safety after it emerged the venue was fitted with wooden furnishings and foam-style ceiling material and had only one narrow staircase. "We can neither sleep nor eat, we are all very unwell," he told Swiss publication 20 Minuten. "Everything had been done according to regulation." He added: "We will do everything we can to help clarify the causes. We are doing everything in our power. Our lawyers are also involved." The couple have already been questioned by authorities and could face manslaughter charges, according to Beatrice Pilloud, the attorney general for the Valais region. Ms Pilloud said: "We assume that the fire originated from sparklers attached to champagne bottles. From there, the ceiling caught fire. "We are also looking at what materials were used. The issue of emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and the bar's occupancy is also being investigated." The prosecutor added that while unclear if criminal charges will be brought, it is possible that an investigation for "negligent homicide will be initiated."

Most of those injured are said to be in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns. Picture: Handout

The first victim to be publicly identified earlier on Friday was rising golf star 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini from Italy. The Italian Golf Federation confirmed his death, paying tribute to a "young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values"."In this time of great sorrow, our thoughts go out to his family and all those who loved him." Mr Moretti and his wife opened the bar in December 2015 after falling in love with the area when they visited for a week's holiday in 2011, the Daily Mail reports.

Mourners gathered to hold a vigil on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The bar, which features an upstairs terrace and a basement club, with DJs and live music, became one of the most popular nightspots in the town with a clientele of mainly young and affluent winter sports fans and locals. According to the Crans-Montana website, the bar offered an "elegant space" and a "festive atmosphere." It's understood that it is also one of few bars in the ski resort that allows revellers who are 16 and over inside rather than having to be 18. Mr and Mrs Moretti later opened two other restaurants in the area following the success of La Constellation. Local sources say the couple are "completely in shock." It was also earlier revealed that one of the missing, teenager Charlotte Niddam, previously studied at the Immanuel College private school in Hertfordshire, is among the missing.

The first victim, 16-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, an Italian teen golfer, was pictured here with Mory McIlroy last April. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte previously attended the Jewish school before moving back to France with her family. One witness named Julie, who was inside the bar celebrating the new year, said: "Everyone was having fun and then I saw someone put a lit sparkler or a firework, like a candle in a champagne bottle, on a high table. "The sparks flew up to the ceiling and the whole thing ignited. In a few seconds, the entire ceiling was on fire." She added: "I saw a young guy writhing in agony on the floor. His body was badly burnt, his hair too, and half of his face was gone. It was like a horror film. I can’t see how he would have survived. I think he must have died."

Images appear to show sparklers being held near the bar's ceiling. Picture: Handout