Detectives investigating a report of racially aggravated assault in central London have said they believe a couple they wish to speak to are no longer in the country.

The British Transport Police previously released an image of the pair, a man and woman, and launched an appeal to identify them following an incident on October 11.

Officers wanted to question them about an assault on a woman who was with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair, at the entrance of Bond Street Tube station.

BTP have now said they believe the pair left the country after the assault.

It is believed the man left the UK on October 14 and the woman on October 24, a spokesperson for the force said.

This was before BTP published their media appeal.

Officers said they believe the man and woman “do not reside in the UK”.