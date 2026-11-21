Ángel Sanz-Briz, known as the "Angel of Budapest', is credited with saving more than 5,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.

Ángel Sanz-Briz, known as the "Angel of Budapest', is credited with saving more than 5,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. Picture: Album/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The family of a Spanish diplomat who saved more than 5,000 Jewish people during the Holocaust have called for young people to speak out against genocide, adding that ‘courage is a choice that anyone can make.’

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Ángel Sanz-Briz, known as the 'Angel of Budapest', is credited with saving more than 5,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. The Spanish diplomat was just 34 years old in 1944 when he began to witness the horrors of the Nazi regime in Budapest, watching Jewish people being executed on the banks of the Danube and thrown into the water. “The Danube ended up being red some days because of the amount of blood that was mixed with the water," his son, Juan Carlos Sanz-Briz, recalled. Juan Carlos reflected on his father's legacy at a BAFTA screening of 'The Righteous Road Trip' - a documentary by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth about the 'Righteous Among the Nations', non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jewish people during the Holocaust. Read more: Myanmar committed genocide against Muslim Rohingya, top UN court rules Read more: Ed Miliband expels Myanmar defence attache after UN genocide ruling

Juan Carlos said his father “couldn’t stand it", and decided to do whatever he couldto save as many people as possible, despite not having the authorisation of the Spanish government. He issued false documents declaring Jewish people to be under Spanish protection and sheltered those he helped at his home. When there was no longer space in his home, he hid them in the Spanish Embassy. He would go on to rent nine buildings to house rescued people. He placed Spanish flags outside to pretend that the properties were under diplomatic protection.

Angel Sanz Briz (centre) saved more than 5,000 lives by providing shelter to Hungarian Jews in Budapest without the authorisation of his government. Picture: Smith Archive/Alamy

But Ángel's heroism extended far beyond providing safe houses - he would personally travel to police stations, railway stations and even death marches to retrieve Jewish people who had been captured. His son recalled: "He would arrive with his car and a driver with a little Spanish flag. He would confront the people who were transporting these people to the death camps or in the death marches towards Austria." "And he would say, 'I'm sorry, but these three people are protected by Spain, and therefore I'm going to take them with me'." The diplomat was not only putting his own life at risk, but also that of his wife and children, at a time when Spain's leader, Francisco Franco, had come to power with the backing of Hitler and Mussolini.

Ángel's son, Juan Carlos Sanz Briz, meeting Holocaust survivor Eva Benatar, who his father saved. Picture: Album/Alamy

In 1966, Ángel was recognised by Israel's Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem as one of the Righteous Among the Nations. He died in 1980, aged 69. Juan Carlos said his father never saw himself as a hero, and had merely “done the right thing”. This same humility was shared by the other people who risked their lives rescuing Jews during the Holocaust, whose stories are told in 'The Righteous Road Trip'. Fewer than 65 are believed to be still alive today. Juan Carlos, who has met survivors and descendants of those his father saved, now educates students about the Holocaust and the importance of standing up against persecution. He said younger generations must understand that genocide has not disappeared with the passing of the Second World War.

In 1966, Ángel was recognised by Israel's Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem as one of the Righteous Among the Nations. Picture: Alex Rotenberg/Alamy