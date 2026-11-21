'Courage is a choice anyone can make', say family of 'Angel of Budapest' who saved over 5,000 Jewish people during Holocaust
Ángel Sanz-Briz, known as the "Angel of Budapest', is credited with saving more than 5,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.
The family of a Spanish diplomat who saved more than 5,000 Jewish people during the Holocaust have called for young people to speak out against genocide, adding that ‘courage is a choice that anyone can make.’
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Ángel Sanz-Briz, known as the 'Angel of Budapest', is credited with saving more than 5,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.
The Spanish diplomat was just 34 years old in 1944 when he began to witness the horrors of the Nazi regime in Budapest, watching Jewish people being executed on the banks of the Danube and thrown into the water.
“The Danube ended up being red some days because of the amount of blood that was mixed with the water," his son, Juan Carlos Sanz-Briz, recalled.
Juan Carlos reflected on his father's legacy at a BAFTA screening of 'The Righteous Road Trip' - a documentary by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth about the 'Righteous Among the Nations', non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jewish people during the Holocaust.
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Juan Carlos said his father “couldn’t stand it", and decided to do whatever he couldto save as many people as possible, despite not having the authorisation of the Spanish government.
He issued false documents declaring Jewish people to be under Spanish protection and sheltered those he helped at his home.
When there was no longer space in his home, he hid them in the Spanish Embassy. He would go on to rent nine buildings to house rescued people.
He placed Spanish flags outside to pretend that the properties were under diplomatic protection.
But Ángel's heroism extended far beyond providing safe houses - he would personally travel to police stations, railway stations and even death marches to retrieve Jewish people who had been captured.
His son recalled: "He would arrive with his car and a driver with a little Spanish flag. He would confront the people who were transporting these people to the death camps or in the death marches towards Austria."
"And he would say, 'I'm sorry, but these three people are protected by Spain, and therefore I'm going to take them with me'."
The diplomat was not only putting his own life at risk, but also that of his wife and children, at a time when Spain's leader, Francisco Franco, had come to power with the backing of Hitler and Mussolini.
In 1966, Ángel was recognised by Israel's Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem as one of the Righteous Among the Nations. He died in 1980, aged 69.
Juan Carlos said his father never saw himself as a hero, and had merely “done the right thing”.
This same humility was shared by the other people who risked their lives rescuing Jews during the Holocaust, whose stories are told in 'The Righteous Road Trip'.
Fewer than 65 are believed to be still alive today.
Juan Carlos, who has met survivors and descendants of those his father saved, now educates students about the Holocaust and the importance of standing up against persecution.
He said younger generations must understand that genocide has not disappeared with the passing of the Second World War.
Juan Carlos said: "The Holocaust is not history because, unfortunately, genocides have continued. Young people must be aware of this and raise their voices and do whatever they can to stop them."
He went on: "Sometimes young people are shy or scared to talk about this, and it's essential. It's essential. We have to stop genocides,
"Now we can detect them quickly and do something to stop them. I mean, we have some recent examples. But one has to be alert and ready to act. I think it's essential," he added.
Juan Carlos's daughter Sofi, Ángel's granddaughter, told the audience that the humility of these heroes reminds us “that ordinary people can save lives by choosing to act”.
“Courage is not reserved for heroes. It is a choice that anyone can make,” she added.