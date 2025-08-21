A New York court of appeals has thrown out an 'excessive' civil fraud penalty against President Donald Trump.

Last year, a judge ordered Mr Trump to pay $355 million, which rose to $515 million with interest, after he ruled the now-President had engaged in fraud by padding financial statements that were sent to lenders and insurers.

A panel of five judges ruled on Thursday that the penalty levelled at Mr Trump was "excessive" and violated the Eighth Amendment - although the decision was not unanimous.

The Eighth Amendment prohibits 'excessive fines' and 'cruel and unusual punishments'.

Judges Dianne T Renwick and Peter H Moulton wrote in statements that shaped the ruling: "While the injunctive relief ordered by the court is well crafted to curb defendants’ business culture, the court’s disgorgement order, which directs that defendants pay nearly half a billion dollars to the State of New York, is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution."

