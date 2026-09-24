The Government has launched a drive to recruit thousands more magistrates to slash lengthy court delays.

Adverts will appear on national television, as well as on social media channels.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is aiming to have a 21,000-strong magistracy by 2029, with the number having fallen to 12,500 in 2022.

Magistrates, made up of unpaid members of the public, hear around 95% of all criminal cases.

Under Labour reforms, their powers will be increased so they can hand down sentences of up to 18 months’ imprisonment, up from 12 months currently to deal with more cases.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Alex Norris said: “Magistrates embody the very best of public service. They give their time, experience and judgement to make vital decisions that help ensure justice is delivered fairly in communities across the country.

“I’m calling on the public to play their part – we need more people from all walks of life to step forward and become their local magistrate.”