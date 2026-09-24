Government launches drive to recruit thousands more magistrates in bid to slash court delays
Magistrates, made up of unpaid members of the public, hear around 95% of all criminal cases.
The Government has launched a drive to recruit thousands more magistrates to slash lengthy court delays.
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The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is aiming to have a 21,000-strong magistracy by 2029, with the number having fallen to 12,500 in 2022.
Magistrates, made up of unpaid members of the public, hear around 95% of all criminal cases.
Under Labour reforms, their powers will be increased so they can hand down sentences of up to 18 months’ imprisonment, up from 12 months currently to deal with more cases.
Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Alex Norris said: “Magistrates embody the very best of public service. They give their time, experience and judgement to make vital decisions that help ensure justice is delivered fairly in communities across the country.
“I’m calling on the public to play their part – we need more people from all walks of life to step forward and become their local magistrate.”
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Some 57% of magistrates are women, and 14% are from ethnic minority backgrounds.
The role requires volunteers to sit for a minimum of 13 days a year, which the MoJ says makes it compatible with work and family commitments.
Catherine Feast, chief executive of the Magistrates’ Association, said: “A good magistrate is a team player, a problem-solver, a good listener, and shows good judgment and empathy in court.
“These are qualities that many people have, and we’d encourage anyone who thinks they have what it takes to do this demanding but rewarding role, to take the next step and apply to become a magistrate.”