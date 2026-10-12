Coventry picked up their first home victory in the Premier League for 25 years with an emphatic 4-1 win over Newcastle at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Jack Rudoni’s sixth-minute penalty gave Frank Lampard’s side a dream start and their first Premier League goal in front of their own fans since John Hartson scored in a 1-0 win over Sunderland in April 2001.

The last time Newcastle played on a Monday night they were hammered 4-1 by Leeds and they suffered the same miserable fate in Coventry less than a month later.

It was the first time Coventry fans had seen a Premier League goal at the Coventry Building Society Arena with their last goal in the top flight coming at Highfield Road.

Bobby Thomas’ last-man clearance left Matias Fernandez-Pardo waiting for his first goal for the club and that proved to be vital as Sidiki Cherif doubled the hosts lead three minutes into the second period.

Newcastle got themselves back in the contest through a belter from Sven Botman after 70 minutes.

Despite the consolation, Coventry were not to be denied as Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni ensured they moved out of the drop zone with successive wins to draw level on points with Manchester United on a memorable night.

Newcastle will be left scratching their heads after big losses against strugglers Leeds and now Coventry either side of the international break.