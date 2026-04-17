Coventry promoted to Premier League after Bobby Thomas scores late equaliser
Coventry secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after Bobby Thomas’ late equaliser snatched Frank Lampard’s side a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.
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Lampard’s side only needed a point from Friday’s match at Ewood Park to seal promotion but looked like being denied after Ryoya Morishita gave Blackburn the lead, before Thomas rose highest to nod in from a free-kick six minutes from time to spark jubilation.
Coventry last played top-flight football in 2001, when they were relegated from the Premier League having been a permanent fixture since its foundation in 1992.
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The Sky Blues’ lowest ebb came when they dropped into League Two in 2017 but they have fought their way back and, after losing to Luton in the play-off final in 2023, have stormed the Championship under Lampard this season to secure their Premier League return with three matches to spare.
They will have to wait to secure the title, with second-placed Ipswich now 11 points behind with five matches to play.