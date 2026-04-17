Coventry secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after Bobby Thomas’ late equaliser snatched Frank Lampard’s side a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.

Lampard’s side only needed a point from Friday’s match at Ewood Park to seal promotion but looked like being denied after Ryoya Morishita gave Blackburn the lead, before Thomas rose highest to nod in from a free-kick six minutes from time to spark jubilation.

Coventry last played top-flight football in 2001, when they were relegated from the Premier League having been a permanent fixture since its foundation in 1992.

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