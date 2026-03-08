The annual day of reflection six years on from the coronavirus pandemic has been described as a moment for pause and remembrance.

Bereaved families have vowed to keep fighting for justice in memory of their loved ones as the final witness testimony was heard, and there are several more inquiry reports due to be published this year and next.

This year’s day of remembrance comes after the final public hearings in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry – which was formally formally launched in 2022 – were held last week.

Sunday marks the annual national Covid-19 day of reflection, when those who died are remembered alongside the work of the frontline health and social care workers, volunteers and researchers who played crucial roles during the period.

At least 248,000 people in the UK have died with Covid-19 listed as a cause of death, according to the latest available data published by the UK’s statistics agencies.

Sunday’s events are expected to include gatherings and commemorations across the four nations of the UK.

Among them will be a short ceremony at the National Covid Memorial Wall in London where a wreath will be placed and a minute’s silence held at midday.

In Wales, Caerphilly County Borough Council will host people at the Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland, with an informal guided walk and a minute’s silence, while in Northern Ireland live music, poetry and reflective speeches will take place at Belfast City Hall.

Community and faith leaders, healthcare professionals and local people will gather in Manchester for a memorial service, storytelling and reflection organised by the Caribbean and African Health Network (CAHN).

On Saturday in Scotland, a gathering was held at the Sails Sculpture in Glasgow Green where there was also a minute’s silence.

Culture minister Baroness Twycross said: “Whenever I walk along the National Covid Memorial Wall, I’m struck by the 250,000 hand-painted hearts that stretch for half a kilometre. It is a powerful tribute to loved ones who will not be forgotten.

“The pandemic impacted everyone, up and down the country. It touched us all, and the impact of Covid remains.

“We now have the opportunity to come together as a nation to remember the quarter of a million lives lost. We also pay tribute to those on the front line during the pandemic, who made enormous sacrifices, day in, day out, to keep the British public safe – whether in health and social care, education, policing, transport or other frontline services.

“I encourage everyone to mark this day in a way that feels right for them, whether attending a community event or taking a quiet moment of reflection at home.”

Baroness Morgan, chairwoman of the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, said: “For so many across the country, the Covid-19 pandemic left a legacy of grief and loss that is still carried today. Everyone lost something.

“This year’s Covid-19 day of reflection is an opportunity for us all to pause and remember the lives lost because of the pandemic, recognising the efforts and sacrifices of frontline workers, as well as the volunteering and community spirit we saw and the contribution of the scientific community.”