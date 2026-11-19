The latest report shows the virus spread 'virtually unchecked' for three months at the start of the pandemic.

A lone pedestrian, and worker in a deserted London during the Lockdown. Picture: Rod Olukoya/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Failures during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic - notably with the track, trace and isolate system - left the government "effectively blind", the latest report from the Covid inquiry has found.

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The public inquiry has found that a failure to scale-up testing at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic left the Government “effectively blind” to the spread of the virus. It comes as they concluded that the ‘Pingdemic’ linked to the Covid-19 contact tracing app had a “direct impact on the economy”, the pandemic inquiry has concluded. For one week during the pandemic, some 7% of UK adults – around 4.5 million people – were self-isolating, which had a “significant impact” as large numbers of people were temporarily unable to work, according to the report. Even though scientists had developed an effective test by mid-January 2020, “there was no system of widespread testing, tracing or isolation for several months” and “Covid-19 was allowed to spread with deadly speed across the country, virtually unchecked”, it said. Read more: UK to give Ukraine more than 1,000 long-range strike drones in £260m package Read more: Donald Trump hails 'historic meeting' as Xi Jinping calls for world free from nuclear weapons

A woman adds a name to the National Covid Memorial Wall in London. A major report into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Baroness Heather Hallett’s report on the test and trace response to Covid-19 also heavily criticised the Government over its border control policy, saying it was out of step with other countries and contributed to the spread of the virus in the UK. The report said: “The decision not to implement widespread border control measures from the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic represented a missed opportunity by the UK Government to try to slow the spread of infection by reducing the risk of imported cases.” On testing, Lady Hallett said the abandonment of contact tracing and testing in the community in March 2020 was due to the UK’s lack of tests, equipment and poor capacity to process them. The inability to carry out widespread testing meant the “likelihood increased that more restrictive measures, such as lockdowns, would later be required”.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs the UK COVID-19 Inquiry building after giving evidence in 2025. Picture: Thomas Krych/Alamy

In her foreword to the 245-page report, Lady Hallett said efforts to contain the virus early on “were doomed to fail” because the test, trace and isolate system in the UK could only handle a relatively small number of cases. “As the number of cases began to rise exponentially, capacity for testing, tracing and isolation was soon overwhelmed,” she said. She added that the “UK entered the Covid-19 pandemic woefully ill-prepared to implement effective, nationwide test, trace and isolate systems”. When they realised the scale of the crisis, ministers “invested considerable time, effort and resources in developing a scaled-up system” to meet the demands of a pandemic and, once established, “it was extremely effective”. The report added: “However, their initial efforts were hindered by the lack of planning, a lack of knowledge of the existing testing capabilities of the private and public sectors, and a failure to work with them and local authorities with expertise in contact tracing.” By contrast, other countries, including Singapore, Australia and Germany, were “comparatively better prepared to respond to the emergence of Covid-19”. The report said: “These countries experienced markedly lower death rates than the UK during the first six months of the pandemic.” Turning to travel, Lady Hallett said a 14-day self-isolation requirement for all incoming travellers to the UK “could have had a significant impact”.

Covid Inquiry witness Dominic Cummings arriving at the inquiry to give evidence. Picture: Ian Davidson/Alamy