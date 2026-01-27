Temporary Covid courts to be made permanent in bid to clear case backlog
Former court buildings in Fleetwood, Telford, Chichester and Cirencester will become part of the estate, providing an extra 11 courtrooms
Four temporary courts that were set up during the Covid pandemic will be made permanent under plans to slash the case backlog within the justice system.
Former court buildings in Fleetwood, Telford, Chichester and Cirencester will become part of the estate, providing an extra 11 courtrooms, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.
The so-called 'Nightingale Courts' were introduced during the pandemic to provide additional space for hearings while social distancing.
Data published last month showed the crown court backlog in England and Wales has risen to nearly 80,000 cases in a new record, with trials listed as far ahead as 2030.
MoJ projections suggest the crown court backlog could reach a high estimate of 125,000 by the end of this Parliament under current conditions.
At its peak in July 2021, the Nightingale Court initiative saw 60 temporary courtrooms operating in hotels, conference centres and office buildings - two courtrooms were even set up at Bolton Wanderers' home ground.
The changes to make these courts permanent follow a climbdown from the Government over plans to axe jury trials for thousands of cases in a bid to clear the backlog.
Courts Minister Sarah Sackman said the move marks the end of the Nightingale Courts initiative.
"The permanent courtrooms, as part of our Plan for Change, will help deliver faster justice and give much-needed clarity to victims and the staff who serve them," she said.
"Investment matters, but it isn't enough on its own. We must deliver bold reforms to put the broken system we inherited - on the brink of collapse - back on sustainable ground."
The Law Society of England and Wales welcomed the decision, but said there must be enough judges, court staff and lawyers to work on the cases.
Ms Sackman visited the site of the new London Law Courts on Monday, which will provide 18 new courtrooms for hearing crown, magistrates and civil cases.
The changes seek to curb victims facing "agonising delays" in the system.