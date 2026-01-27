Four temporary courts that were set up during the Covid pandemic will be made permanent under plans to slash the case backlog within the justice system.

Former court buildings in Fleetwood, Telford, Chichester and Cirencester will become part of the estate, providing an extra 11 courtrooms, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The so-called 'Nightingale Courts' were introduced during the pandemic to provide additional space for hearings while social distancing.

Data published last month showed the crown court backlog in England and Wales has risen to nearly 80,000 cases in a new record, with trials listed as far ahead as 2030.

MoJ projections suggest the crown court backlog could reach a high estimate of 125,000 by the end of this Parliament under current conditions.

Read More: Starmer facing backbench rebellion over axing juries as 38 Labour MPs break ranks with PM in letter

Read More: Driving test backlog not expected to end until November 2027