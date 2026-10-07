The three defendants spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on luxury cars, watches, holidays and a new home

Craig Morris (left), Jogesh Bhandari (middle) and Meenakashi Bhandari. Picture: NCA

By Alex Storey

Three Covid fraudsters including a husband and wife who created sham PPE deals to scam medical companies out of millions of pounds which they spent on lives of luxury have been jailed.

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Craig Morris, 43, and his boss Jogesh Bhandari, 60, spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on luxury cars, watches, holidays and a new home after pretending they could supply millions of boxes of nitrile gloves in the US and Germany. The pair were convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation after a five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court in July. Bhandari’s wife, former pharmacist Meenakshi Bhandari, 58, was also found guilty of money laundering after the couple used the money to buy Rolexes and cars including an Audi A5, a Land Rover Discovery and a Porsche worth £126,000. Read more: Widdecombe murder suspect tried to break into Farage’s house, court told Read more: Five people arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' on October 7 pro-Palestine march

Jogesh Bhandari spent some of the money on luxury cars. Picture: NCA

On Wednesday, Morris was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Northampton Crown Court, and Meenakshi Bhandari was handed a two-year prison sentence. The court heard that Jogesh did not attend the hearing because he told his counsel he was taking a "very extreme painkiller" after having a pacemaker fitted last week and was not able to travel to Northampton. However, Judge William Harbage KC said there was "no medical evidence" to properly explain Jogesh's absence at the sentencing hearing and a bench warrant will be issued for him. Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court Jogesh was the "driving force and the instigator" of the offending, while Morris was "very much working for" him. Mr Bisgrove said: "The offences took place during the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when there was a desperate shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"In that shortage, the offenders, particularly Mr Bhandari and Mr Morris, saw the opportunity to make money by fraud." The court heard that the men made fraudulent deals under a company called Banton and that they "pretended to be big players in the PPE market". They pretended to have PPE for sale and to be able to buy vast amounts of it. The court heard they defrauded US company Med18 and German firm MedTech by sending contracts for equipment they did not have. Mr Bisgrove added: "In the course of the fraud, they took millions of pounds which they used for their own benefit – to buy cars, luxury goods and property." The court heard the Bhandaris, of Mitchell Drive in Loughborough, Leicestershire, also used money to pay off family debt.