Those suspected of committing fraud during the Covid pandemic are being urged to pay up or face the “hit squad”.

Letters are being sent to suspected fraudsters informing them they have until December to return any taxpayers’ money they may have received under false pretences.

Once the voluntary repayment scheme closes, the Government has pledged to hit perpetrators with fines of up to 100 per cent of the value of the money they swindled from the taxpayer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Labour Party conference last week, “we want our money back”.

Read more: Baroness Michelle Mone says she has 'no wish to return to House of Lords as Tory peer' amid PPE contract row

Read more: Firm linked to Michelle Mone to repay Government £122 million for breaching PPE covid contract

“We are getting that money back, and we are putting it where it belongs, in our communities, in our schools, and in our National Health Service,” she added.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Time is running out for people who owe money to the public purse.

“The voluntary repayment scheme ends in December – the message is clear, pay up now or face the Covid fraud hit squad.”