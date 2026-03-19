Nearly 227,000 people died in the UK with Covid-19 listed as one of the causes on their death certificate

A support worker puts on PPE as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The NHS ‘came close to collapse’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, the inquiry into the crisis has concluded.

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Baroness Heather Hallett, chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, said collapse was “narrowly avoided” thanks to the efforts of NHS staff. Publishing her report into how the NHS coped across the four nations, Lady Hallett said in a statement: “I can summarise that impact as: we coped, but only just. “The healthcare systems came close to collapse. Read more: Covid-19 remembrance across the UK on annual day of reflection

“Healthcare workers carried the burden of caring for the sick and dying in unprecedented numbers. “It came at a huge cost to them, to their families, to their patients and to the loved ones of patients. “It also came at a huge cost to the non-Covid patients who were not seen and treated. “Collapse was only narrowly avoided thanks to the extraordinary efforts of all those working in healthcare across the UK.” She went on: “However, despite those efforts, some patients did not get the level of care they would usually receive. “Some people were not admitted to hospital when they should have been. “Those taken to hospital in an ambulance often waited hours to be admitted, putting them and the ambulance crews at risk.