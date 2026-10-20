Then-health secretary Matt Hancock’s claim – made in May 2020 about protections at the start of the pandemic – was “unfounded”, UK Covid-19 Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett said.

Rapid Covid-19 Testing In Cornwall Care Home Allows Long-awaited Contact Between Families. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The care sector was “an afterthought” during the Covid-19 pandemic with failings allowing the virus to “spread like wildfire” and resulting in thousands of deaths despite the claim there was a protective ring around care homes, the inquiry has found.

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Then-health secretary Matt Hancock’s claim – made in May 2020 about protections at the start of the pandemic – was “unfounded”, UK Covid-19 Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett said, adding: “Quite the opposite was true”. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has found that vulnerable care home residents were left with “insufficient protection” as patients were discharged from hospitals without knowing if they had the virus. The mantra of protecting the NHS “sometimes came at the expense of the users and providers of care”, the report found, with care homes “becoming prisons” for some amid visiting bans and many residents feeling “abandoned”. Inquiry chairwoman, Baroness Heather Hallett, said the pandemic had “a devastating impact” on carers and those they cared for and said effort to protect these groups “came too late”, with failures as a direct consequence of “an absence of proper pandemic planning for the adult social care sector”. Her report said the “failures” set out in her findings “created environments in care settings in which the virus could spread like wildfire”. Read more: Viagogo boss admits ticket system is 'broken' but insists platform 'wants to help to fix it' after Raye's plea for overhaul Read more: Tinder 'not shying away' from youngsters' drive to meet in person, boss says amid declining user base

Then-health secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: Downing Street

There were more than 43,000 recorded care home deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and July 2022, the report said, and inquiry hearings last year heard a civil servant describe the toll as a “generational slaughter within care homes”. At a Downing Street press conference on May 15, 2020, Mr Hancock – who resigned from government in 2021 after admitting to breaking social distancing guidance by having an affair with a colleague – said: “Right from the start, we’ve tried to throw a protective ring around our care homes.” Bereaved families have previously called the phrase a “sickening lie” and a “joke”. In a video statement following the publication of her report into the adult social care sector on Tuesday, Lady Hallett said: “At the critical early stages of the pandemic, not enough was done to protect those living and working in care homes. The claim that a so-called “protective ring” had been thrown around care homes – ‘right from the start’ – was unfounded. “Quite the opposite was true. During the crucial weeks of March and early April 2020, the overriding focus of the UK government and devolved administrations was on protecting hospitals.” Her report stated: “The UK government and devolved administrations knew, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, of the extreme vulnerability of care home residents to respiratory viruses. Despite this, care homes received insufficient protection at the time they most needed it.”

Rt Hon Baroness Heather Hallett DBE Chair of the Covid-19 inquiry. Picture: MARTIN DALTON/Alamy

The 287-page report, published on Tuesday, also found: Preventing visits to care homes “caused incalculable harm to residents and their loved ones and often resulted in a significant decline in the health and wellbeing of residents, especially those with complex cognitive conditions such as dementia”.

Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for care workers “led to the wholly unacceptable position that care workers had to work either in unsuitable or poor-quality PPE, or with no PPE at all”, with some resorting to using festival waterproof ponchos, painters’ overalls, and gloves bought online as well as homemade PPE from fabric, bin bags, bed linen and other household items.

Do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) decisions “made during the pandemic based on a person’s age, disability or health conditions, or without a personalised assessment to consider the person’s wishes and feelings, caused considerable distress and confusion for the individual, their loved ones and staff”. The inquiry branded this “unacceptable” and said it “must not happen again”.

Support for the approximately 5.8 million unpaid carers across the UK “came too late” and the impact of the pandemic on them “was pronounced” as they faced having to give more complex care for longer hours “with less – if any – respite care”.

Many of the at least 1.5 million care workers in the pandemic “put their lives at risk to provide care” but a lack of centrally recorded data on the number of care workers who died from the virus “hindered the ability of the UK government and devolved administrations to understand the severity and transmission of the virus and its impact on the social care workforce”.

Karen Hastings visiting her stepfather Gordon, who suffers from dementia, at the Langholme Care Home in Falmouth, England. Picture: Hugh R Hastings/Getty