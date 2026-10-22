Cowardly killers who refuse to leave cell for sentencing face three-week cell confinement and month-long visitor ban
Fresh powers could see offenders stripped of their privileges if they refuse to enter the dock for sentencing.
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Cowardly killers who refuse to enter the dock for sentencing could find themselves confined to their cells or facing a month-long visitor ban under new powers.
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Judges in England and Wales are set to be given stronger powers to block prison visits and keep offenders in their cells for weeks on end if they refuse to face their victims' families during sentencing.
The new powers will allow Crown Court judges to impose harsher sanctions on offenders, meaning even those facing decades behind bars can face further consequences, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.
Recent law changes already ensure offenders who refuse to attend sentencing face either a fine or up to an additional two years behind bars.
But campaigners have said these changes don't go far enough, with criminals such as murderers, who are already facing lengthy sentences, unlikely to be deterred by such threats.
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Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Catherine McKinnell, insisted: "criminals should not be able to pick and choose when they face justice.
"Refusing to turn up to sentencing is an insult to victims and their families, and offenders must face the consequences.
It comes after a string of criminals have refused to enter the dock to face Judges in recent months, with Thomas Cashman, the gunman who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, and triple crossbow killer Kyle Clifford among those who remained in their cells.
Criminals aged between 18-20 will face similar restrictions to those facing longer jail terms, but for shorter periods of time, the MoJ said.
The proposals suggest that visits from prisoners' children will be exempt from the new sanctions.
"We committed to change this and we’ve already strengthened the law so offenders can be ordered into court," Ms McKinnell added.
"Now we’re going further, giving judges tougher punishments for those who still refuse – from being confined to their cells for weeks to losing prison privileges and visits."