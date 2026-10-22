Cowardly killers who refuse to enter the dock for sentencing could find themselves confined to their cells or facing a month-long visitor ban under new powers.

Judges in England and Wales are set to be given stronger powers to block prison visits and keep offenders in their cells for weeks on end if they refuse to face their victims' families during sentencing.

The new powers will allow Crown Court judges to impose harsher sanctions on offenders, meaning even those facing decades behind bars can face further consequences, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

Recent law changes already ensure offenders who refuse to attend sentencing face either a fine or up to an additional two years behind bars.

But campaigners have said these changes don't go far enough, with criminals such as murderers, who are already facing lengthy sentences, unlikely to be deterred by such threats.

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