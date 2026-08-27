A new payment system and rules will protect households from 'cowboy builders' and private debt collectors

The Prime Minister said the reforms would "put the cowboys out of business" including builders who carry out shoddy work or vanish before projects are complete. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A crackdown on "cowboy builders" and aggressive private bailiffs using intimidating tactics against people struggling with debt will include new rules and a payment system.

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A raft of measures will help people find trusted traders through a register and protect their money from unscrupulous operators. The Prime Minister said the reforms would "put the cowboys out of business" including builders who carry out shoddy work or vanish before projects are complete. “It’s the latest in our series of everyday fixes to give people room to breathe and make Britain fairer," he said. "We’ve taken on subscription traps, fake discounts, and now we’re coming for the cowboy builders. Enough is enough.” Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the changes would “protect consumers, support reputable traders” and held families avoid home improvements “turning into a nightmare”. More than one in four adults have reported problems with home renovations, according to Citizens Advice. Read more: John Healey facing fresh challenge ahead of first budget as UK debt approaches £3tn Read more: Bailiff loses discrimination claim after boss bans her bringing emotional support dog to work

More than one in four adults have reported problems with home renovations, according to Citizens Advice. Picture: Alamy

A Government-backed scheme being rolled out from September will allow businesses to sign up to an approved code to demonstrate they meet standards on customer service, transparency and resolving disputes. A new payment system available from next week will also allow customers to avoid upfront costs by linking payments to project milestones. Ministers also announced tougher regulation of private bailiffs in England and Wales, including mandatory independent oversight. Bailiffs will be required to be accredited by the Enforcement Conduct Board, or work for an accredited firm, in order to get the certificate needed to operate. Courts minister Sarah Sackman said: “Bailiffs have an important job to do, but with that responsibility must come high standards. When someone is already struggling with debt, the last thing they should face is intimidating behaviour, unfair treatment or being pushed into excessive repayment arrangements they cannot afford. “That’s why we’re strengthening the rules. All private bailiffs will have to meet proper, professional standards and will be subject to independent oversight – giving people greater protection and somewhere to turn when things go wrong.”

The Prime Minister said the reforms would "put the cowboys out of business" including builders who carry out shoddy work or vanish before projects are complete. . Picture: Alamy