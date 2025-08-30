The UK’s medicines watchdog is cracking down on illegal Botox after more than 40 people were hospitalised following the suspected use of unlicensed cosmetics.

The treatments are being delivered in informal settings such as domestic bedrooms and kitchens, hair salons, and through mobile beauty services, it said.

Evidence has emerged that some sellers and practitioners – often untrained – are receiving unlicensed botulinum toxin products illegally and offering injections in unsafe, unregulated settings, according to the MHRA's Criminal Enforcement Unit.

It comes after up to 41 cases of botulism were confirmed across the UK between 4 June and 6 August 2025.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has warned criminals face prison as it launched a string of investigations following a spike in hospital admissions believed to be linked to the illegal products.

Meanwhile, sellers are using adverts on social media promising quick, cheap results to lure customers in.

An investigation into these black market products by the Criminal Enforcement Unit is underway.

Anyone caught selling or supplying unlicensed botulinum toxin faces up to two years in prison and unlimited fines under the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

Andy Morling, Head of the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit, said: “Criminals are exploiting the popularity of cosmetic treatments by peddling dangerous, unlicensed products, putting profit before safety.

“Anyone involved in the supply of unlicensed botulinum toxin – whether through organised networks or informal sales from kitchen tables, hair salons, or via social media – is breaking the law and endangering lives.

“The 41 individuals we’ve seen between June and August left seriously ill represent the devastating human cost of this trade.

“We are working across the country to identify those responsible, seize illegal products, and bring cases to court. We use the full range of our enforcement powers and techniques to shut down these operations and bring offenders to justice.”

The crackdown is part of the MHRA’s wider work to crack down illegal botulinum toxin supply.

The Criminal Enforcement Unit, working closely with its partners in Border Force, has seized more than 4,700 vials of unlicensed botulinum toxin both at the border and inland since May 2023,

Almost all of the seized products came from South Korea, including brands banned in the UK such as Botulax, reNTox, Innotox, and Toxpia.

The Criminal Enforcement Unit also works with social media companies to remove illegal listings and disrupt criminal networks advertising unlicensed botulinum toxin.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said:“No one should have to suffer serious illness or risk their life because criminals are flooding the market with unsafe products.

“This government is determined to crack down on cosmetic cowboys who exploit vulnerable consumers seeking cut-price treatments outside suitable medical settings. Through the MHRA’s criminal investigations and our new regulations, we’ll use the full force of the law against those who supply unlicensed medicines.

“I would urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure to consider the risks and find a reputable, insured, and qualified practitioner.”