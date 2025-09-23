The government has issued new rules to all civil service staff networks, tightening oversight to ensure activities stay compliant with the code.

Civil Service staff networks, which play a role in supporting employees and fostering a positive working environment, have recently faced scrutiny after reports of inappropriate events being held.

Ministers and senior officials have expressed concern that some network activities risked overstepping impartiality requirements.

Under the new guidance, all staff network events must now be signed off by a senior civil servant before planning can begin.

Events should also be held outside of working hours, unless they are deemed to directly benefit the organisatio - such as professional learning or development sessions. In those cases, employees must seek approval from their line manager to attend.

The rules also reaffirm that networks must remain impartial and must not attempt to influence government policy, as already set out in the Civil Service Code.

Breaches of the Code, including through staff network activity, may result in disciplinary action. In addition, the new rules make clear that networks risk suspension or closure if they fail to comply.