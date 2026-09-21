There has been increased police activity since the A66 crash which killed two officers and five young men on August 22

By Georgia Rowe

Police have launched a series of early morning raids as part of a crackdown on drug dealing and organised crime around Middlesbrough.

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Cleveland Police officers arrest a person during a raid on a property in South Bank. Picture: Alamy

There has been increased police activity since the A66 crash which killed two officers and five young men on August 22. Picture: Alamy

Seizures included suspected class A and class C drugs, cash, a knife, knuckle duster, a baton, an illegal e-bike, an electric scooter, an electric assisted pedal cycle or “revvi” and a suspected stolen wacker plate construction tool. Police said officers made four arrests at one address in Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, on suspicion of drugs supply offences. Three men, aged 37, 43 and 60, and a 58-year-old woman were taken into police custody. An amount of suspected class A drugs was recovered along with a quantity of cash, and a dog which was believed to be a banned breed was seized.

Cleveland Police officers during the briefing ahead of the dawn raids. Picture: Alamy