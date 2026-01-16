Mr Guildford has faced growing pressure to resign this week

By Asher McShane

A Cabinet minister expects the imminent resignation of the West Midlands Police Chief Constable who "misled" Parliament and the public over the decision to ban Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv's fans from a match against Aston Villa.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told LBC this morning that he "doesn't see how the Chief Constable can continue" after losing the confidence of the Home Secretary. Mr McFadden said: "I don't see how the Chief Constable can continue when he doesn't have the confidence of the Home Secretary.

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, takes part in a phone-in on LBC. Picture: Alamy

"She has made her position clear. I don't think his position is tenable." The chief has faced growing calls to step down this week after it emerged he misled MPs over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said he cannot see how the police chief can continue in his role. Picture: LBC

Officers at West Midlands Police have been "warned" about speaking out about his future. Employees with the force have been sent an internal audit which said it would be "inappropriate and unprofessional" to discuss Mr Guildford's position. It emerged yesterday that the decision on the ban came from an AI tool which provided details of a previous match which never actually took place. Read more: Why's he not been sacked? Fury as West Midlands Police chief clings onto job despite 'damning' report into Maccabi fans ban Read more: Police chiefs told ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at Aston Villa match was wrong

Screen grab of Craig Guildford, Chief Constable, West Midlands Police appearing before the Home Affairs Committee earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

The audit sent to staff instructed them to tell the public that they "continue to police without fear or favour 24/7," and their focus is on keeping safe, according to The Times. On Wednesday, Mr Guildford faced increasing pressure to be sacked, with Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp telling LBC what the police chief did was "appalling." Mr Philp told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "Craig Guildford, the Chief Constable, does have to go. If he doesn't resign, the Police and Crime Commissioner of the West Midlands, Simon Foster, should fire him." The briefing sent to officers warned rank-and-file police officers that they must not speak to the public about Guildford’s position.

If asked whether they think Guildford should be sacked, or if they have lost confidence in him, the briefing said they should respond: "It would be inappropriate and unprofessional to discuss the future of anyone else within the organisation. "As a serving member of WMP, my focus, alongside colleagues, is on doing everything possible to keep the people of the West Midlands safe and prevent crime." If asked if the force could be trusted, or if it lied, they should respond that "we're here to help you," according to The Times. If quizzed if WMP was wrong to ban the Israeli fans, they should respond that “I can’t comment further than the statement which has been issued on behalf of my force."

Both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups protested as Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with Aston Villa in November. Picture: Alamy

Lastly, if asked if the force is racist, officers are told to reply that they treat everyone equally. Responding to the revelations on Wednesday, West Midlands PCC Simon Foster said he would await a parliamentary report over the matter before considering Mr Guildford's position. Mr Foster said: "I acknowledge, recognise and understand the significant strength of feeling that is shared by many people, including myself, in connection with this contentious issue. "It is my statutory duty to hold the Chief Constable to account for the totality of policing in the West Midlands.

Shabana Mahmood said on Wednesday "we have witnessed a failure of leadership.". Picture: Getty