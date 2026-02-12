Horror as memorial for victims of Swiss bar fire goes up in flames
A memorial for the victims of a fatal fire at a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve has gone up in flames.
It happened more than a month on from the tragedy where 41 people, mainly teenagers and young adults, lost their lives and 116 were injured in the fire that erupted Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana in the early hours of 1 January.
Police have said the blaze was probably sparked by candles left burning inside.
The makeshift memorial, which was full of flowers, notes of condolence and teddies, had been set up near the site of the fatal fire.
It caught alight shortly before 6am on Sunday, regional police in Switzerland’s south-western canton of Valais said in a statement.
Investigators have said they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling at the packed Le Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, less than two hours after midnight on January 1.
Authorities are looking into whether soundproofing material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.
Fire safety inspections had not been carried out since 2019.
Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the bar owners - French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti.
The pair are currently facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.
The court of compulsory measures in the south-western Valais region on January 12 ordered three months of pre-trial detention for Jacques Moretti, but on January 23 it ordered his release on bail.
Both are considered a flight risk by the Swiss authorities, but have been allowed to stay at home to look after their two children.
They have to wear electronic tags, have had their passports confiscated, and have to report to a police station every three days.
The investigation into the fire continues.