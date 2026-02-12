A memorial for the victims of a fatal fire at a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve has gone up in flames.

It happened more than a month on from the tragedy where 41 people, mainly teenagers and young adults, lost their lives and 116 were injured in the fire that erupted Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana in the early hours of 1 January.

Police have said the blaze was probably sparked by candles left burning inside.

The makeshift memorial, which was full of flowers, notes of condolence and teddies, had been set up near the site of the fatal fire.

It caught alight shortly before 6am on Sunday, regional police in Switzerland’s south-western canton of Valais said in a statement.

