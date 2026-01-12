The manager of a bar that caught fire during a New Year's Eve celebration, killing 40 people and injuring 116 others, will be detained for three months.

Jacques Moretti, co-owner and manager of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, will be held for 90 days due to possible "flight risk" as highlighted by prosecutors.

On Monday, a judge at what is known as a court of coercive measures ruled that he should be kept in custody for three months - a period that can be renewed under Swiss law.

It is known as provisional - or preventive - detention and is meant to last until a case goes to court.

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation into Moretti and his wife and the bar's co-owner.

Jessica Moretti, also French, is currently under house arrest.

They are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire.

