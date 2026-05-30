A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash involving a double decker bus in Scotland.

The collision happened on the A92 between Arbroath and Inverkeilor, near Angus, at around 9pm on Friday.

Police said the 37-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where his condition is described as critical.

They are appealing for information about the crash, which involved the bus and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

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Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.“

I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

The road was closed for investigations and reopened at around 5am on Saturday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3726 of 29 may, 2026.