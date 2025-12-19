Tributes to 'devoted' mums, both 42, killed in crash on A46 - as dangerous driving arrest made
The families of two women killed in a single-vehicle crash on the A46 have paid tribute to them.
Neeru Patel, 42, and Bhamini Karsan, 42, from Leicester, died after the blue BMW 5 series they were travelling in left the citybound carriageway between Thrussington and Sileby.
Another woman also died in the collision.
Her family have asked for her name not to be released at this time.
A fourth person in the car also suffered minor injuries.
Neeru’s family said: “Neeru lived a life rooted in love, compassion, and quiet faith, devoted above all to her family and to caring for others.
“Her gentle spirit and selfless kindness touched many within our world, often in ways unseen but deeply felt.
"Though she is no longer with us, her love, her kindness, and her values live on through her two beautiful children and in the hearts of all who knew her.”
Bhamini’s family said: “Bhamini was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and daughter, remembered for her warm and bubbly personality and her kindness to others.
"She was deeply loved by her family and cherished by friends and the wider community.
“At this extremely difficult time, the family respectfully but firmly request privacy and space to grieve and ask that their wishes are fully respected by the media and the public.”
A 37-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She was released from police custody as the investigation continues.
At the time, DC Madeleine Hayes from the SCIU said: “This is a tragic incident with three people losing their lives.
“We know the car was travelling on the A46 from Nottingham.
"I’d like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who may have witnessed events leading up to the collision.
“I would ask that people view their dashcam footage between 12.30am and 1.05am to help police with their enquiries.
“We are working to understand what led the car to leave the carriageway and any information from witnesses may be helpful in establishing this.”