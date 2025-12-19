Neeru Patel and Bhamini Karsan both died in the crash. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The families of two women killed in a single-vehicle crash on the A46 have paid tribute to them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Neeru Patel, 42, and Bhamini Karsan, 42, from Leicester, died after the blue BMW 5 series they were travelling in left the citybound carriageway between Thrussington and Sileby. Another woman also died in the collision. Her family have asked for her name not to be released at this time. A fourth person in the car also suffered minor injuries.

Neeru Patel. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Neeru’s family said: “Neeru lived a life rooted in love, compassion, and quiet faith, devoted above all to her family and to caring for others. “Her gentle spirit and selfless kindness touched many within our world, often in ways unseen but deeply felt. "Though she is no longer with us, her love, her kindness, and her values live on through her two beautiful children and in the hearts of all who knew her.”

Bhamini Karsan. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Bhamini’s family said: “Bhamini was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and daughter, remembered for her warm and bubbly personality and her kindness to others. "She was deeply loved by her family and cherished by friends and the wider community. “At this extremely difficult time, the family respectfully but firmly request privacy and space to grieve and ask that their wishes are fully respected by the media and the public.”