A number of people have died and others have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car driving in the wrong direction on a motorway in Co Kildare, Ireland

Suitcases by one of the vehicles at the scene on the M9 northbound at Junction 3 in Co Kildare, where a number of people have died and others have been seriously injured after a head-on collision between two cars. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A number of people have died and others have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car driving in the wrong direction on a motorway in Co Kildare, Irish police said.

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Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the northbound M9, and with an investigation into the circumstances of the crash underway by Gardaí. The accident took place around junction 3 at about 3am on Sunday, with a child among those seriously injured. Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle travelling southbound on the M9 northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 when it collided head-on with another car. A gardaí spokesman said: “A number of fatalities have occurred and no further details are available at this time.” The spokesman said the female driver and front-seat passenger, both aged in their 30s, of the second car have been taken to Tallaght University Hospital and both remain in critical condition. Read more: Man arrested after reportedly trying to abduct child from bike Read more: Twelve killed after Polish bus overturns on motorway in Hungary

A Gardai spokesperson said the incident on Sunday morning at 3am occurred when one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction. Picture: Alamy