The data suggests that young drivers are more likely to be involved in single vehicle crashes that lead to death or serious injury.

Young driver crashes kill or injure 23,000 people in just five years. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

More than 23,000 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes involving young drivers in the past five years, new data has warned.

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Figures show that there were 7,500 accidents where the driver was aged between 17 and 24 between 2021 and 2025. There was also 4,000 who were passengers being driven by a young driver, and a further 11,600 road users, including pedestrians and people in other cars. The figures, released by the Department of Transport, showed that around a fifth of all road accidents that end with death or serious injury involve young drivers, defined as those aged 17 to 24. The data also suggest that young drivers are more likely to be involved in single-vehicle crashes that lead to death or serious injury. Read more: 'Why wasn't it found before?': Airline boss says industry has 'lost confidence' in UK air traffic control following latest outage Read more: Father pleads guilty to causing the death of his son, two, who fell from a hotel window in Cyprus

A report from the Department of Transport concluded that a a fifth of all road accidents that end with death or serious injury involve young drivers, defined as those age 17 to 24. Picture: Alamy

Rural roads were more dangerous than urban, with twice as many crashes of this kind taking place on country roads, and young people in rural areas twice as likely to be involved in such an accident – 87 per 100,000 people compared with 43 per 100,000 in urban areas. Police are encouraging parents to continue to supervise their children’s driving in the months after they pass their test, as part of a wider national scheme called Operation Spotlight. Chief Superintendent Marc Clothier, Deputy National Coordinator in the National Roads Policing Coordination Centre, said: "Young drivers are disproportionately represented in serious and fatal collisions, despite driving substantially fewer miles than the average driver.

Commander Kyle Gordon said the danger of young drivers is not a new phenomenon. Picture: Alamy

"Inexperience and the inability to assess risk are two of the most impactful factors in young driver safety on the roads and every decision taken when driving a vehicle has an impact so this is where parents and peers can be influential. "Collectively we can support young people to use vehicles and the roads safely, maintaining their independence, helping them to develop their skills and ultimately reducing the risk of harm." Concerns were raised over the summer about social media posts appearing to celebrate reckless driving, including extreme speeds and driving the wrong way down A-roads. But Commander Kyle Gordon, National Coordinator at the National Roads Policing Coordination Centre, said the danger of young drivers is not a new phenomenon. He said: "Long before any of us had smartphones in our pockets, long before any of us knew what an Instagram post was, insurance companies absolutely understood just how dangerous young people could be on the road in the wrong circumstances.

"Young people, for all sorts of reasons, some that are nothing to do with themselves, just their biology and their makeup, are just more dangerous on the road until they understand that risk." Dr Stephanie Alger, whose son Etienne was killed at the age of 18 when his car came off the road down an embankment in Derbyshire in June 2020, had been concerned that her son was too young to drive at 17. Dr Alger worried he may have taken additional risks because he had Asperger’s, but also wanted him to be able to socialise. He was driving in Dove Holes in Derbyshire at 66mph in wet weather and unknowingly had a nail in his tyre at the time of the crash.

Twice as many crashes took place on rural roads rather than on urban. Picture: Alamy