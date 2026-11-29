More than 1,000 migrants were rescued in more than a dozen separate operations off Crete

By Alice Padgett

Greece said on Sunday that the past 48 hours have been "the most difficult" of the year for migrant arrivals after more than 1,000 people were rescued from boats off Crete and hundreds more reached the island over the weekend.

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Authorities rescued about 245 people aboard four boats on Sunday, the Greek coast guard said. More than 1,000 migrants were rescued in more than a dozen separate operations off Crete and a total of about 700 reached its shores only on Saturday, a Greek coast guard and a shipping ministry official told Reuters. The bodies of two migrants were recovered from a rocky stretch of land on the nearby island of Gavdos on the same day. Migration Minister Thanos Plevris told Skai television on Sunday that migrant arrivals over the past 48 hours had been the "most difficult" of the year, bringing the total number of migrants on the island to around 2,500 people, overwhelming local reception facilities. Footage showed migrants arriving by bus at Heraklion port, on Crete, with many, including women, sheltering on mats inside an indoor stadium. Municipal authorities said about 2,000 migrants were stranded at the port. Read More: At least eight people found dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands Read More: Tory MP accuses 'disrespectful' civil servants of being behind asylum plans at RAF base

Migrants who arrived recently on the island of Crete following a rescue operation, sit inside a sports hall after being transferred there due to adverse weather conditions. Picture: Reuters

Migrant children who arrived recently on the island of Crete following a rescue operation sit among other migrants in their temporary encampment at the port of Heraklion. Picture: Reuters

"The Municipality and the Prefecture of Crete, responding out of a sense of humanity, are providing a temporary solution to ensure that these 2,000 people, among them women and young children, are not left exposed to the rain and cold overnight," said the island's deputy regional governor for social policy Stelios Vorias. Plevris said a ship will sail to Crete next week to begin regular transfers of migrants to reception camps on the Greek mainland. Greece, a longstanding entry point to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, was on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 to 2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly from Turkey.

Migrants who arrived recently on the island of Crete. Picture: Reuters

Migrants who arrived recently on the island of Crete following a rescue operation. Picture: Reuters